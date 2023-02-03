Bonnie Ryan says she wishes dad Gerry ‘could be here’ in emotional post

‘The best dad I could have ever wanted, he really was that person, the person I could call at anytime and know he’ll be able to get me out of this mess’

Bonnie took to Instagram to share her journey with grief.

Bonnie Ryan has opened up about her journey with grief after the loss of her dad Gerry, saying she is at a time in her life where she wishes “he could be here”.

The beloved RTÉ broadcaster passed away in 2010 at the age of 53 and daughter Bonnie says she is still dealing with his passing.

"I was cleaning my house and I don’t know why I did but I opened my dad’s book and read the first two pages and cried,” she told followers in a social media post.

"I can hear his voice in this sentence about our family.

"The best dad I could have ever wanted, he really was that person, the person I could call at anytime and know ‘he’ll be able to get me out of this mess’.

"Miss him everyday, especially right now,” Bonnie said.

Bonnie Ryan with her dad, Gerry, and older sister Lottie.

"Grief is a funny thing. It comes in waves. At a time in my life right now I really wish he could be here to see all I’m doing.”

Alongside the heartfelt tribute, Bonnie shared a photo of her late dad’s book Would the Real Gerry Ryan Please Stand Up.

Bonnie circled a paragraph from the book published two years before Gerry died.

"I think my family have been generous in dealing with this,” he wrote. “I think that they’re able to go. ‘OK. he’s a bit weird sometimes, but you know what? He’s a good guy, he takes care of us, he’s funny, he’s entertaining.

"And the thing is, I turn up. I am the guy who will materialise in Mogadishu to bring you home.

"There s a very small number of people who understand me. My wife understood me better than anyone else in the entire world.”

Bonnie was inundated with messages from followers who shared emotional memories of their time listening to Gerry on the radio.

"Your dad was very special,” one wrote. “He left a huge hole in all our lives. What adventures we never got to have with him.

"The joy he brought to my life through his radio show. Irreplaceable!

“He would be so proud of you. Your work ethic. Your family ethic. Be kind to yourself. Your loss is immense.

"Grief is also a measure of how much we have loved. That can be comfort also.”

Bonnie said she was grateful for all the kind notes, writing:

"100s of messages yesterday. The kindest! It’s a funny feeling missing someone you love so much but then remembering the amount of people who also miss him, it’s unusual but I’m so lucky to hear all the stories about you all growing up listening to him – he was everyone’s best friend.

"Thank you for the messages. Very kind to take the time to write all your stories about my dad,” Bonnie added.

"And thank you for sharing your loss with me also.

"I do believe I opened that book yesterday and read that because I was meant to. Nothing happens by chance.”