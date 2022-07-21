Bonnie Ryan says she feared she would lose her mother following dad Gerry’s death

The legendary 2FM broadcaster died in 2010 when Bonnie was just 17 years old.

Bonnie Ryan has said that she feared she would lose her mother following the death of her father Gerry Ryan.

During a Q+A on Instagram about grief following her appearance on The Good Glow podcast with Georgie Crawford, one follower said: “Having fear of the second parent passing away and then you’ve none left.”

Responding, the beauty influencer said: “Yes to this. I had an overwhelming irrational fear about this.”

"When my dad died I wanted to wrap my mom in clingfilm and bubble wrap and leave her in a corner and say, 'You just can't move from here'.”

"The fear will eventually go,” she said, reassuringly.

“I think it's normal to be scared after you've lost one parent."

Speaking about how her family have coped with their loss she shared: “I think because my family and I have become so good at being so open around each other with talking about my dad that it's just part of our everyday conversation to bring him up,"

"He's brought up in the good situations. I think it's about trying to become really comfortable with bringing them up in conversation.”

"So when you bring them up it's not like, 'Oh God, we don't talk about it that much and now I'm really upset'. It's more just natural."

During her interview with Georgie Crawford, Bonnie said that although she has a great life, she misses her father being there for the big moments.

“I really think that anyone who has lost anybody, whether it's a parent or a friend, you will go on to have a really happy life.”

"Even though you have gone through something so sad, you are able to go on and have all those really happy moments in life and not always be thinking about the sad thing that you've gone through,” she explained.

"But then also as I move on in life and I get to have all these big moments, or just live my life, I'm like 'God, it would be so cool if he could be here to see this."