Bonnie Ryan says false rumour she had been killed in crash left mum ‘in awful state’

Bonnie Ryan has revealed how a false rumour spread on a gossip forum led her mum to believe she had been killed in a car accident.

The influencer said her mum Morah was left in an "awful state" when she got a phone call, after the rumour began to circulate online.

“I went over to my mom’s and she was in an awful state, she was like hysterical,” Bonnie told journalist Aoife Grace Moore's podcast Trolled. “Somebody had called her and said I’d been in a really bad car accident.”

According to Bonnie, the person even asked her mum if her daughter was "alive" after telling Morah they had seen the news online.

"My mom thought I had died in a car accident, called my fiancé, my fiancé was trying to get through to me, he couldn’t,” Bonnie recalled.

She said there was this “big drama going on” while she was not answering because she was driving.

And I got over to my mum, she was in an awful state. And I was just like, where did this person see this? Where did they hear it? What the hell?”

After googling the words ‘Bonnie car accident’ to see like where the rumour had come from, “the first thing that popped up was this other page [which] was like a full, I’m not even gonna say the name of the thing…”

After growing up with her broadcaster dad Gerry Ryan in the limelight, Bonnie admitted that she had since learned to not read things about herself online.

She said she had previously only assumed it was the odd nasty DM that had been written about her online but after clicking into this forum, her world was turned "upside down".

“I never went back onto it,” she said. “I’ve never since looked at it and I never will again, but my whole world was rocked.

“I was really shocked at myself because I think I kind of prided myself on the fact that I had been brought up in this family and we’ve really been instilled to think, you know, this stuff doesn’t matter," she added.

“So when I saw that stuff and it affected me the way it did, I was really rattled.”

She added: “It has now made me think, you know, the majority of people who do what I do haven’t been brought up in the family I’ve been brought up in."

While her father always taught her to only care about her friends' and family's opinion, she admitted that it was still "shocking" to read such false things written about her.