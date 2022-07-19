Bonnie Ryan reveals plans for six-week honeymoon with new hubby John

The couple enjoyed wedding ceremonies in both Dublin and Italy

Bonnie Ryan has revealed her plans to take a six-week honeymoon with her new husband John Greenhalgh.

The 29-year-old beauty influencer wed her long-time love at an intimate ceremony in Dublin, before enjoying a larger wedding bash in Italy in May.

Opening up about their honeymoon plans, she told Georgie Crawford on The Good Glow podcast: "We are going to go away for just over six weeks. That is going to be our honeymoon actually. I have never travelled.”

"The longest I have been away for is three weeks on a family holiday. I never did inter-railing or went on a J1, I always worked for the summers at home here,” she continued.

"We were just like 'Why not? Now is the time to just go away the two of us.”

"Do a big trip and see places we have never seen before. I am so excited, I am really excited,” she said.

Ryan explained that she plans to stick to her morning routine while on holiday.

"Even when I was away for my wedding for three weeks, I was up at the crack of dawn to go on our walk and get our coffee.”

"There is something about my morning routine that just settles me no matter where I am. My routine is a little piece of home, it just makes me feel settled,” she said.

After lifting the lid on her early morning routine, she shared her top tip for a good nights sleep.

"I try to get into bed about 9pm with the hopes that I will be fast asleep by 10pm. I have a little thing that switches off the notifications on my phone by 9.15pm, so I can't get any texts or anything.”

"I used to sleep really badly, that was one of the reasons I started to get up really early. It could be 2am and I would be wide awake lying there.”

"That brings on anxiety in itself. Because I get up early, I am exhausted by the time 9pm rolls around. I am ready for bed and I sleep so much better."

Opening up about her father, Gerry Ryan, who died in 2010, Bonnie, who was 17 at the time, said he would be a great grandfather to her sister’s son, Wolf.

"I have a one-year-old nephew, and I think he'd be the best granddad.”

"There are times that it is really hard and I miss him a lot, but you can be very happy in life. I'm just grateful I had him."

When it comes to grief, Bonnie said although she has a great life, she misses her father being there for the big moments.

“I really think that anyone who has lost anybody, whether it's a parent or a friend, you will go on to have a really happy life.”

"Even though you have gone through something so sad, you are able to go on and have all those really happy moments in life and not always be thinking about the sad thing that you've gone through,” she explained.

"But then also as I move on in life and I get to have all these big moments, or just live my life, I'm like 'God, it would be so cool if he could be here to see this."