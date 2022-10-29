Bonnie Ryan returns from epic honeymoon to celebrate big 30th birthday bash in Dublin

She has now been sharing new pictures on her Instagram and declaring ‘the dress deserved a moment’

Bonnie Ryan has returned from her epic six-week honeymoon to mark another big occasion by celebrating her 30th in Dublin’s The Westbury Hotel.

Bonnie and her husband John Greenhalgh tied the knot back in March at a civil ceremony in Dublin before heading off to South Africa and then Mexico.

She has now been sharing new pictures on her Instagram of her big birthday night out in Dublin, declaring “the dress deserved a moment”.

She added: “Custom made by @caribis_atelier_ua who made the dress the night before my wedding & who’s talent is unbeatable.”

Dozens of fans and friends took to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday with one writing: “Welcome to the 30 club! You look SENSATIONAL.”

Another added: “Happy 30th gorgeous girl.”

“Happy birthday Bonnie,” one said, while another stated: “You look absolutely stunning.”

Last week, influencer Bonnie returned to her “favourite place” for the final leg of her honeymoon.

The couple who had been documenting their globetrotting exploits on social media, returned to Ireland on Monday, but not before Bonnie shared one final post from Florida’s Walt Disney World.

"Last day on my honeymoon so had to finish it off in my favourite place,” she wrote on an Instagram story. Following a night time firework display she added: “And that concluded the most epic honeymoon ever.”

After tying the knot back in March in Dublin they held a second wedding ceremony in May in the Italian village of La Machi.

They then kicked off their honeymoon plans in early September with a trip to South Africa before jetting off to Mexico.

While in South Africa, they caught up with a host of animals as they hopped on a tour of the cape’s peninsula before heading out to Spier Vineyard in Stellenbosch for a wine tasting and overnight stay, with Bonnie gushing that it was “one of the most amazing places I’ve been”.

A safari experience was on the cards next, and the couple ventured out to the Aquila Private Game Reserve to see lions, rhinos, elephants, giraffes, and zebras in the wild and ride quad bikes on the reserve.

They enjoyed some downtime after their busy day, spending a romantic evening together toasting marshmallows under the stars.

The couple also faced their fears and went sky diving on their trip and later recovered by trying out the amenities in their hotel’s spa.