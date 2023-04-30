Bonnie Ryan pays tribute to ‘best dad ever’ on anniversary of father Gerry’s death

Makeup artist and influencer Bonnie shared some black and white photos of a young Gerry in the RTE studio, writing: “The best dad ever” on her Instagram Story.

Bonnie Ryan has paid tribute to her late father RTE broadcaster Gerry on the 13th anniversary of his death.

The Ryan Line presenter died suddenly on April 30, 2010, with an inquest concluding that his cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia.

He left behind five children from his marriage to ex wife Morah - Bonnie, Lottie, Rex, Babette, and Elliot.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the make-up artist shared a thoughtful message from a follower who wanted to show support ahead of her dad’s anniversary.

Makeup artist and influencer Bonnie shared some black and white photos of a young Gerry in the RTE studio, writing: “The best dad ever” on her Instagram Story.

She added: “If you’re lucky to have them, squeeze your dad extra tight.”

Gerry Ryan. Photo: Bonnie Ryan/RTE

Read more Bonnie Ryan reveals tattoo that fans believe is dedicated to hubby John

Bonnie recently opened up about how she deals with grief to her online followers ahead of the anniversary.

The 30-year-old said: “Grief is so common -- everyone has lost someone and everyone is always going through their own battles or struggle.”

Continuing, she thanked her followers for their constant support: “I feel like I've got the nicest people who follow me, I always say it -- I don't know how I got so lucky to have the nicest people who I chat to in my DMs every day.

“To anyone dealing with grief or loss. Some days are good, some are bad but I promise the good days get better and the bad get fewer.”