Bonnie Ryan enjoys ‘mind-blowing’ African safari on honeymoon with husband John

They touched down in Cape Town last week to kick off their honeymoon plans and will be travelling for the next month.

Bonnie has been keeping her Instagram followers updated on her honeymoon antics

Bonnie Ryan has said that she’s having “the most incredible time” in South Africa on her six-week with husband John Greenhalgh.

The couple tied the knot back in March at a civil ceremony in Dublin before holding a second wedding ceremony in May in the Italian village of La Machi.

They touched down in Cape Town last week to kick off their honeymoon plans and will be travelling for the next month.

And Bonnie has brought her Instagram followers along for the romantic holiday, sharing some of the pair’s best moments so far.

While in Cape Town, the makeup artist and her beau stayed in the affluent suburb of Mouille Point and tried some steak and sea bass at a luxurious restaurant where they caught an “amazing view of the sunset”.

Bonnie has been keeping her Instagram followers updated on her honeymoon antics

The newlyweds caught up with a host of animals as they hopped on a tour of the cape’s peninsula, coming face to face with penguins, seals, baboons, and whales.

They then headed out to Spier Vineyard in Stellenbosch for a wine tasting and overnight stay, with Bonnie gushing that the wine farm was “one of the most amazing places I’ve been”.

A safari experience was on the cards next, and the couple ventured out to the Aquila Private Game Reserve to see lions, rhinos, elephants, giraffes, and zebras in the wild and ride quad bikes on the reserve.

They enjoyed some downtime after their busy day, spending a romantic evening together toasting marshmallows under the stars.

“We have been having the most incredible time on safari,” Bonnie told her Instagram followers on Thursday morning.

“This was definitely up there with like one of the things that I’ve been most excited for... It’s just mind-blowing.”

Bonnie previously told of how she had never been away from home for more than three weeks before jetting off on her honeymoon.

Speaking to Georgie Crawford on the Good Glow podcast, the 29-year-old explained: “We are going to go away for just over six weeks. That is going to be our honeymoon, actually. I have never travelled.

“The longest I have been away for is three weeks on a family holiday. I never did inter-railing or went on a J1, I always worked for the summers at home here.

“We were just like "Why not?" Now is the time to just go away the two of us. Do a big trip and see places we have never seen before. I am so excited; I am really excited.”