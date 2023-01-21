Bonnie Ryan enjoys fashionable city break to Paris with best pal
The pair are posing up a storm in the French capital
Bonnie Ryan has shared snaps from her very fashionable city break to Paris with her best friend Siomha Connolly.
Taking to social media the influencer shared a reel posing with the Eiffel tower in the background.
The make-up arist wore a stunning Karen Millen black blazer dress with the back cut out paired with knee high sequined boots from H&M.
“City of light,” she captioned the post.
In another short video she shared, Bonnie and her pal pose as she takes a snap on a disposable camera.
The fashionista can be seen wearing an oversized blazer from Arket, with denim jeans paired with sunglasses, shoes and a belt from Celine.
Meanwhile, pal Siomha wore a blazer from H&M paired with a pair of blue jeans from & Other Stories and sunglasses also from Celine.
During their getaway, the pair enjoyed dinner at Gigi’s restaurant, visited the Elsa Schiaparelli exhibition at The Museum of Decorative Arts and took a trip to the iconic Ritz hotel.
