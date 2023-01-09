Bonnie Ryan begs fans to end ‘non-stop’ pregnancy questions as ‘it’s not on the cards’

"I thought by now people know it's not appropriate to say this to people?”

Bonnie Ryan (30) has begged her social media followers to stop asking if she is pregnant.

The make-up artist and daughter of RTÉ legend Gerry Ryan has taken to Instagram to ask fans to lay-off with the “non-stop” questions.

"Gals, I love you all but can you stop asking me am I pregnant,” she said.

"It’s non-stop, I am not pregnant (not that it is anybody’s business).

"I thought by now people know it's not appropriate to say this to people? So once again, I am not pregnant and it is not on the cards for me right now.

"Maybe one day.”

The stunning social media star boasts 115k followers and has been candid about life with her husband John – whose face and identity she keeps private.

The pair got married in Italy last summer, and Bonnie was forced to hit back at a fan who called her “annoying” for concealing his face in photos.

"Beautiful content but so annoying leaving ur husband out of everything.. He is not a child lol might as well not have him in anything at all...” they said.

Bonnie dubbed the message “very weird” and explained:

"Just because my job is online doesn't mean he has to have his face known. I'm showing him respect to his privacy.

“I know most people who follow me know I keep certain things in my life private, I’ve tried my best to show wedding content while being respectful to the fact my husband doesn’t want to be on social media.

“A lot of messages like this and I just want you to know this isn’t like something I think is gas that I don’t show him, it’s respect for him and what we have chosen for us.”

The influencer has also been open about life following the loss of her dad Gerry – who died when she was just 17 years old in 2010.

During an interview with Georgie Crawford on The Good Glow podcast, Bonnie said that although she has a great life, she misses her father being there for the big moments.

“I really think that anyone who has lost anybody, whether it's a parent or a friend, you will go on to have a really happy life.”

"Even though you have gone through something so sad, you are able to go on and have all those really happy moments in life and not always be thinking about the sad thing that you've gone through,” she explained.

"But then also as I move on in life and I get to have all these big moments, or just live my life, I'm like 'God, it would be so cool if he could be here to see this."