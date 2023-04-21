Bonnie Ryan attends NBA play-offs at Chase Centre in San Francisco

The make-up artist and daughter of RTÉ legend Gerry Ryan is enjoying the States

Bonnie Ryan was at the Chase Center on Thursday night in San Francisco for the NBA playoffs, as the Sacramento Kings fell to the Golden State Warriors.

“Super cool,” “get the pom poms out,” “you look so lovely,” were some of the comments from her followers on on Instagran,

The Irish influencer and makeup artist had premium seats looking out over the court with her friend.

Bonnie has been lapping up America after a wonderful honeymoon last year when she visited South Africa, Mexico and Disney World Florida.

During a video on her Instagram story yesterday, Bonnie revealed to followers that she has been in the US for the past while and plans to go between there and Dublin “for the next little bit”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“I have some really exciting work opportunities and it’s so beautiful here,” she said when speaking about her time in America.

Bonnie said she will be back in Ireland next week for much of the summer, including a trip to Italy.

After announcing her plans, she received a lot of messages supporting her move and already had video requests from her time over there.

“I just looked in my DMs and I’ve so many nice messages that you’re so excited for this and for me, so thank you!” she said.

The NBA playoffs is the postseason tournament of the National Basketball Association (NBA) held to determine the league's champion.

An annual best-of-seven elimination tournament, the NBA playoffs are held after the league's regular season and its preliminary postseason tournament, the NBA play-in tournament.

The Warriors won the playoff game 114-97. Thursday's loss is a disappointment for Kings fans who've welcomed two straight wins in their first playoff series in 17 years.