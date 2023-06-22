Bohemian FC unveil new Aslan-inspired home kit for Dublin derby

The Dalymount Park side are paying tribute to rock legend, Christy.

Bohemian Football Club have paid tribute to Irish music legend, Christy Dignam, in a special way ahead of the Dublin derby tomorrow against Shamrock Rovers.

The Phibsborough-based side have replaced the logo on the club jersey with a brand new ‘sponsor’.

“Unveiling a very special one-off jersey to be worn in the Dublin Derby tomorrow, in memory of Christy Dignam,” Bohs wrote on Instagram.

The team thanked another Dublin stalwart for their support and gave a nod to charity also.

Bohs jersey

“Huge thanks to @deskellyinteriors_ for facilitating. Available to order until midnight Sunday via the club store - ALL proceeds to St Francis’ Hospice,” the club stated.

Kick off in Dalymount is Friday at 8.45pm where fans can catch a glimpse of a unique moment in Dublin history.

Finglas native Dignam, who passed away last week, had links to Bohs and Rovers with both clubs claiming him as a supporter.

Bohemian Aslan jersey

His contribution to the Irish music scene, and the warmth felt for him within the League of Ireland community, will be recognised at the match by all supporters.

“We are overwhelmed to see our friend, our lead singer, that we so sadly miss, being remembered in such an honourable way by a team that meant so much to him.

"Thank you to all involved who have supported and helped in doing this for Christy’s family, for ourselves and for St Francis’ Hospice. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you,” the remaining band members of Aslan said in a statement issued today.

Christy jersey

Christy’s daughter Keira said: “To all at Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers, we have been blown away by the support shown to us by Bohs and Rovers.

"My Dad was a big supporter of the League of Ireland and would absolutely love being included on a jersey and to be honoured in such a way.

"We cannot thank you enough for your generosity towards St Francis’ Hospice, who do endless work to help people in the position we unfortunately found ourselves in. We will be forever grateful for this gesture in memory of my Dad.”

Bohs said the gesture was very well deserved.

“With the support of both the family and the band, with all proceeds to such a worthwhile cause, and with a minute’s silence before the game and Aslan over the PA for the night, it will add something very special to an already special fixture: The Dublin Derby remembering a Dublin hero,” Bohs Chief Operations Officer Daniel Lambert said.