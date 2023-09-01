Bob Geldof reveals how Sinead O’Connor angered nuns by putting up poster of him in school

In a special Hot Press tribute magazine to the Nothing Compares 2U singer out now, Geldof (71) remembers Sinead telling him about the school incident

Irish rock legend Bob Geldof has revealed how the late Sinead O’Connor idolised The Boomtown Rats in her youth – and got into trouble with the nuns for putting up a poster of him on the school notice board.

In a special Hot Press tribute magazine to the Nothing Compares 2U singer out now, Geldof (71) remembers Sinead telling him about the school incident.

“She got into nun trouble,” Bob says, “by bringing in our records and putting a poster of meself on the notice board.”

Geldof also writes about how Sinead was always determined to use her platform to champion important causes.

"Like Maud Gonne, Sinéad believed that art could serve action," Bob says. "That fame unto itself has no meaning. That celebrity is a platform for something other than simply getting an upgrade or a table at a busy restaurant. That it is a currency that can be used and spent wisely. That art can and indeed should be weaponised.”

Sinéad's good friend, journalist and writer Victoria Mary Clarke, reveals that she would often assist the singer saying Mass after she became a priest.

“When she became a priest, she would say Mass,” she recalls, “and I would be her assistant and do all the things that an altar boy would do. It was really beautiful. I'd never seen anything quite as beautiful as Sinéad saying Mass, it was incredible.”

John Reynolds, Sinead’s first husband, the father of her son, Jake, and her long-time music producer, talks about the enormous success of Nothing Compares 2 U and I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got – and the impact it had on their lives.

"It was quite weird having this huge record, because we were actually still very young," John says in a wonderfully warm article that runs over five pages.

"We had entered into this new world. And it's great – but you lose a lot of your privacy at that point. She was so recognisable, everywhere you went. It was pretty mad for a couple of years."

John also remembers Sinéad's warmth and sense of humour. "I think it's important to remember – amid all the seriousness, the confrontations, and the political stances she took – she was also a really, really funny person," he adds.

The Sinead O’Connor Tribute Issue of Hot Press can be ordered online at hotpress.com/shop. It is in stores across Ireland from today, Friday, September 1.