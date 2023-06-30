Bláthnaid Treacy welcomes baby girl with jazz musician husband

“We love you to the moon and back, forever and ever.”

The 35-year-old presenter shared the exciting news on her Instagram, alongside photos of herself with husband, jazz musician Charlie Moon, and their new arrival.

"Nancy Claire Treacy-Mooney is here. Born on 28th June at 2.23pm, weighing 6lb 11oz and she is as cute as a button,” Bláthnaid wrote.

"Thank you for making us a family Nancy, we love you to the moon and back, forever and ever.

Bláthnaid whilst pregnant

"Thank you for making me a mum @cha_moon_e , Nancy is the luckiest girl in the world to get to call you her dad, we love you endlessly. She is the greatest love of our lives and the flipping image of her dad,” Bláthnaid added.

Blathnaid announced she was expecting a child earlier this year, just a little over halfway through her pregnancy.

"We can't wait to meet you," the TV star wrote on Instagram.

"Our little lady arrives this summer. Feeling so lucky and grateful".

Blathnaid and Charlie told their families they were having a baby at Christmas, but wanted to wait longer before sharing the news publicly.

"It's funny, when you get pregnant it's so exciting and then the first three months you have to sort of not tell anyone", she said whilst pregnant.

"You have to be aware, it's quite a sensitive subject as well, and you have to be careful who you say it to and how you say it as well. We're just so happy."

Bláthnaid managed to hide her pregnancy but revealed some of her social media followers correctly guessed that she was expecting.

"Nobody said it to me but actually when I put it up on Instagram, I'm hosting the Lotto this month, and a few people said, 'My mum spotted your bump!'"

The RTE star will in no doubt be happy to return to full fitness after encountering some pain during her pregnancy.

"I’ve had sciatica so I had to leave work a week early because I literally couldn’t walk,” she said recently.