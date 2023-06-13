Bláthnaid Treacy forced to take early maternity leave due to ‘chronic pain’
“I’ve had sciatica so I had to leave work a week early because I literally couldn’t walk”
Pregnant TV presenter Bláthnaid Treacy revealed she’s had to take a step back from work due to terrible back pain.
The RTE star, who is expecting her first child with husband Charlie Moon took to Instagram stories today to update fans on how she’s been doing, before sharing that she’s been forced into early maternity leave due to chronic pain.
“I’ve had sciatica so I had to leave work a week early because I literally couldn’t walk,” Ms Treacy said.
Speaking to her followers while lying down on the couch, Bláthnaid said: “Well hello, I haven’t been on in a little while, I’ve been kind of quiet.
“I’m just kind of playing the waiting game but I’ve another couple of weeks to go.
“So I’ve been taking it easy and the kind of major stinging pain is gone which is great so, I’ve just kind of been doing a few little bits,” the broadcaster said.
The expectant mum explained that she tried massages and reflexology which helped with her body issues.
“I am the waddliest waddler that you’ll ever see. If you do see me walking around just don’t laugh at me,” she said.
Bláthnaid recently chatted to VIP Magazine where she shared her excitement about becoming a family of three.
“Charlie is going to be the most amazing dad. He’s just so caring and nurturing. He’s such a loving person,” she said.
Read more
“He wanted a girl, he kept saying we were having a daughter and he was absolutely right.
“I can’t wait to see him stepping into the role, I feel like I’m going to fall in love with him all over again.
“Big families are class, but it’s definitely not on the cards for us. We’ll have a small family, I think.
“We’re looking at two, if we can, who knows, but I don’t think it’s possible to have such big families in this day and age. My mum had six kids, but she started when she was in her 20s. It was hilarious for us. I have four big brothers and one big sister,” Bláthnaid added.
Today's Headlines
RIP | Aslan frontman Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long battle with cancer
'HUMANITARIAN REQUEST' | Cervical cancer patient who begged HSE to settle case over alleged misreporting of smear slides dies
Tragic | Tributes paid to Cork teacher who died in Thailand balcony fall
tunnel bust | Dutch man extradited to UK after cops seize guns and ammo in Channel Tunnel
SHOOTING MYSTERY | Gardaí probe whether man was accidentally shot by hunter on Dublin golf course
Thug mugged | Woman-beating cocaine dealer gets ‘taste of own medicine’ after gang gives him battering
BREAKING | Man (40s) hospitalised after being shot on Dublin golf course
Nottingham attacks: What we know so far
EXCLUSIVE | Irish pub owner threatened to call cops on Liam Byrne and pals day before arrest
'SUSPICION OF MURDER' | What we know so far after three killed and more injured in Nottingham attacks