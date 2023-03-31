Bláthnaid Treacy asks followers to stop sharing graphic stories about ‘horrific childbirth’

‘It’s incredibly daunting being pregnant, It’s so unhelpful when you give negative stories’

Bláthnaid Treacy has asked followers to stop sharing graphic stories about “horrific childbirth” while she is expecting.

The RTÉ star called the unsolicited advice “so unhelpful” as she goes through her first pregnancy.

"It’s incredibly daunting being pregnant, It’s so unhelpful when you give negative stories and say how horrific childbirth is and how your life is over.”

She added: “It’s actually so incredibly insensitive. Maybe you should think before you speak.

“Unsolicited advice is so unhelpful.

“Please be really sound to pregnant women because it’s really hard work growing a person.”

The broadcaster announced last month that she and her husband Charlie Moon are expecting their first child together.

Bláthnaid is halfway through her pregnancy and is due to give birth to a baby girl this summer.

She told fellow RTÉ star Jennifer Zamparelli that she and Charlie are “so happy” and can’t wait to meet their little one, but admitted it was important for her to keep her big news private until the right moment.

“I was hiding it. It’s funny, you know, when you get pregnant, it’s so exciting and then for the first three months you have to not tell anyone.

“It was so exciting. We told all our family at Christmas time and then I was like, ‘okay I’m at 20 weeks now so now is a safe enough time to say it.’

“Maybe a couple of people did notice that maybe my chest had gotten a little bigger and things like that. But no one actually said it to me.”

She continued: “You obviously have to be aware that it’s quite a sensitive topic as well and you have to be kind of careful who you say it to and how you say it.

"I think people are so much better at speaking about losses. I think everyone knows someone who has suffered a loss and you just have to be a little bit more mindful and a little bit more careful how you approach things like that.

“But everyone has been so happy. And it’s good news so we’re celebrating that.”