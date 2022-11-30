Billionaire Kim Kardashian to get $200k per month in child support from Kanye West

The stars have finally reached a divorce settlement following a dramatic public split

Billionaire Kim Kardashian will receive $200k per month in child support from ex husband Kanye West.

The stars have finally reached a divorce settlement following a dramatic public split, culminating in the rapper sending almost a quarter of a million dollars to his ex-wife every month.

Kim and Kanye share four kids: North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (3).

The Grammy winner will also be responsible for half of the children’s medical, educational, and security expenses.

They will have joint custody with “equal access” to the kids, TMZ reports.

Proceedings were as dramatic as their divorce, with Kanye going through half a dozen lawyers and blown off multiple depositions.

"Kim's patience was tested, but she handled things calmly and ultimately Kanye came around,” a source told TMZ.

She filed for divorce last February with their split now finalised.

Kim achieved billionaire status last year thanks to her cosmetics and shape wear companies on top of her reality show.

She is currently receiving a lot of public backlash for her refusing to end her relationship with fashion brand Balenciaga amid a bizarre campaign featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear and an image of a Supreme Court opinion on a child abuse imagery case.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” she said in a social media statement.

“The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalise child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society – period.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” she added.

Kardashian said she’s currently “re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with – and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children”.

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again,” she added.

Meanwhile, her ex-husband has been losing millions of dollars in deals with Adidas and GAP for his controversial triades and anti-Semitism.

Even former US President Donald Trump has been called on to apologise for having dinner with the star this week.