Big Brother looking for Irish contestants for ‘refreshed series’ of reality show

Big Brother bosses are looking for “interesting, funny and entertaining characters” to enter the House next season.

ITV are on the hunt for the next round of contestants to take part in the iconic reality show.

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and have the right to reside in the UK.

They must also be available to take part in the show for up to eight weeks.

"We’re looking for the nation’s most interesting, funny and entertaining characters from all walks of life,” said show bosses.

“Think you’ve got what it takes to be a great housemate?

“If you want an amazing experience and a chance of winning an incredible amount of money, we’d love to hear from you.”

Big Brother hopefuls can fill out an application form until midnight on June 30.

After providing some basic personal details like their name, age, contact information and social media profiles, applicants must answer a number of questions about who they are.

A photo and a video on why you might make a good Big Brother housemate rounds out the process.

“Once you’ve completed your application it will be looked over by a member of the casting team who may get in touch to discuss the next steps in the application process,” the website says.

The reality show is returning after a five-year hiatus.

Announcing the return, ITV said a cast of “carefully selected housemates from all walks of life” will live together for up to six weeks as the public watch on via the house’s network of surveillance cameras.

“This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience,” said Paul Mortimer, the director of reality commissioning and acquisitions and controller of ITV2, ITVBe and CITV.

“We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers.”