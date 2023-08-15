BBC insists matter dealt with after Stephen Nolan sent sexually explicit pics to colleagues

The boss of BBC Northern Ireland has said the corporation takes its obligations around workplace complaints seriously

The boss of BBC Northern Ireland has said the corporation takes its obligations around workplace complaints seriously following claims about star presenter Stephen Nolan.

The broadcaster took ‘appropriate action’ following an internal investigation into “sexually explicit images” that Mr Nolan sent of reality star Stephen Bear.

The Irish News reported it obtained documents which reveal details of a complaint regarding the presenter sending provocative photographs of Bear to a group chat involving colleagues that worked on his radio and television shows.

An investigation reportedly led to a case to be answered under the BBC’s disciplinary policy in 2018, with the organisation stating “appropriate action” was taken.

Mr Nolan has not yet responded to the story. It was not mentioned on Tuesday’s radio show.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said: “There are significant multi-layered issues that have been highlighted and all of which deserve a full response from the BBC. Many people will obviously question the culture which appears to be prevalent within the programme where its presenter has sent unwanted sexual images to staff members.”

Adam Smyth, Director of BBC Northern Ireland, said: “There are important considerations of fairness and confidentiality involved in the handling of any workplace related complaint.

“We take these obligations seriously — and in the interests of everyone involved. It is for these reasons that we cannot comment on the specifics of any individual case, who/what it may have involved or its outcome.”

Bear, a Celebrity Big Brother winner, was jailed for 21 months earlier this year after being convicted of ‘revenge porn’ and voyeurism.

The charges related to him secretly filming himself having sex with his ex-girlfriend and Love Island star Georgia Harrison, and sharing it online without her consent.

In 2016, Bear had appeared on an episode of Nolan Live, which is co-produced by Nolan’s company Third Street Studios.

Messages containing the “sexually explicit images”, seen by the Irish News, are understood to have been sent prior to this, in relation to Bear’s possible feature on the BBC One show, with Mr Nolan threatening to send more explicit images if Bear was not booked on the programme.

Stephen Bear after winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2016

The pictures included Bear — who had an OnlyFans page dedicated to ‘adult entertainment’ prior to his imprisonment — naked and in a state of arousal.

They were described as “beyond the pale” by one of the recipients in an internal complaint to BBC Northern Ireland in 2018.

The complainant also suggests that the initial photograph of Bear’s penis circulated by Mr Nolan was a “deliberate attempt to undermine and embarrass me”.

“I want Bear!” Nolan wrote in one message, adding in another: “If I don’t get Bear tomorrow night I’m sending more Bear photos.”

The Irish News added that at least one former member of Nolan’s team made a formal complaint of bullying against him in connection with his radio show, which was not upheld following an investigation, largely as all other members of the “tight knit group” found the radio show “a very good one to work on”.

It is also understood that an internal probe took place five years ago in which the “circulation of sexually explicit images” led to “a case to be answered by Stephen Nolan”.

A BBC document said the outcome of the disciplinary process “has been managed internally”.

“While the specific outcome of the process is private and confidential to Stephen, I can confirm that appropriate action has been taken,” the document said.