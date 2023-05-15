BBC accused of censoring Derry Girls star’s Baftas speech criticising governments

During her acceptance speech, the Cork native referenced the restoration of power-sharing at Stormont and criticised the Governments involved.

Siobhán McSweeney poses in the winners room with the Female Performance in a Comedy Programme Award for 'Derry Girls' at the 2023 BAFTA — © WireImage

The BBC has been accused of censoring Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney’s speech at the Baftas last night.

The 43-year-old actress won the first Bafta TV award for best female performance in a comedy programme.

McSweeney scooped the title on Sunday for her role as Sister Michael, the principal of the show's Our Lady Immaculate College, in the hit Channel 4 series.

During her acceptance speech, the Cork native referenced the restoration of power-sharing at Stormont and criticised the Governments involved.

Siobhán McSweeney uses Bafta win for Derry Girls to tell politicians to ‘wise up’

"To the people in Derry, thank you taking me into your hearts and your living rooms,” she said.

"I am daily impressed with how you encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience despite the indignities, ignorance and stupidity of your so-called leaders (in) Dublin, Stormont and Westminster.

"In the words of my beloved Sister Michael, 'it's time they started to wise up'."

However, these comments did appear in the BBC One broadcast of the ceremony.

Siobhán McSweeney. Picture: Getty Images for BAFTA — © Getty Images for BAFTA

In the BBC broadcast, McSweeney said: “To the people of Derry – thank you for taking me into your hearts and your living rooms.”

That segment then cuts straight to the end of her speech, with the actor saying: “Thank you so much.”

After it aired, claims began circulating on social media and many people accused the broadcaster of censorship over the edit.

Twitter user @OhHeyJacob shared footage of McSweeney’s speech on the Bafta YouTube channel, alongside a clip from the BBC’s coverage, he wrote: “What actually happened vs what the BBC aired. Tell me again how the BBC is unbiased? Why have they cut that out?”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “As in previous years, due to the nature of the show it is broadcast with a short delay, and while we always aim to keep the core sentiment of acceptance speeches, edits have to be made due to time constraints.”

It is understood the live event is three hours and has to be reduced to two hours for its on-air slot.

All winners' speeches are available to watch via BAFTAs YouTube Channel.

Derry Girls, which follows a group of teenagers growing up in the 1990s, was a hit with fans and built a large following across its three series.

Set during the Troubles, the show was praised for offering a new perspective on the period of the IRA and loyalist ceasefires through the eyes of a group of young girls.

The Irish Independent has contacted Ms McSweeney’s management AHA Talent for comment.