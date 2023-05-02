Baz Ashmawy gets wheelie bin tipped on his head in new series Faithless

Ashmawy has bin busy filming his new series Faithless

Baz is cleaned up after his tussle with the wheelie bin

Baz Ashmawy looks like he’s having a rubbish day if our exclusive pictures are anything to go by.

The TV presenter — best known for 50 Ways To Kill Your Mammy, DIY shows and bank commercials — is snapped here starring in his first acting role.

The Emmy award winning Dubliner is filming a new six-part series called Faithless, which is partly inspired by his own mixed-race upbringing.

The series is co-written by and stars Baz (48) and follows Irish-Egyptian dad, Sam, who is presented with the life altering responsibility of raising his three young daughters alone.

That is until his irresponsible younger brother moves in to “help” – but never leaves.

Our pictures show Baz’s character upending a wheelie bin of rubbish over his head in scenes for the upcoming Virgin Media series.

A younger man in a dressing gown who hears the commotion comes out eating a bowl of cereal and asks Baz’s character ‘Are you OK?’

Other scenes show an older woman, wearing a hijab, talking to a teenage girl dressed in school uniform.

Baz, who in an another scene is spotted dressed in a black suit with a white shirt and black tie, also seemed to be involved in directing the series currently being filmed in Bray, Co Wicklow.

The Sunday World can reveal that the man eating the cereal is Amir El-Masry, who is a British-Egyptian actor who won a Scottish BAFTA for his performance in the 2020 film Limbo. He has also starred in The Crown and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.

Commenting, Baz Ashmawy said: “I’m hugely excited. It’s my baby. So I love it. It’s been a long time coming. Seeing it come together is strange but very rewarding. It’s weird to put something down on paper and see these actors bring it to life. It’s great!

“Bray is where all the filming happens. Nice locations, and everybody has been very accommodating to us. It’s been great.”

The TV production company behind Faithless, Avoca based Grand Pictures, was granted €500,000 in funding under the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland’s Sound & Vision 4 Broadcasting Funding Scheme.

The role of an Irish-Egyptian dad will have a special poignancy for Baz, who has spoken of his regret that he was estranged from his own father when he passed away suddenly in his fifties from a heart attack.

“We had an argument for some reason, and we hadn’t spoken in a year. I was 20, living in London, and leading my own life,” Baz once said.

“I wanted to take a break from listening to him. I can’t even remember what the argument was about, just me getting a pain in my face.

“It was just a silly row which my dad, being in Egypt and me in London, was exaggerated by distance. A month went by without us talking, then it was a year and then he died from a heart attack. I regretted that it happened without me having spoken to him”.

But he denies his own life story is reflected in the new show.

“Faithless isn’t about my life. It’s a black comedy, it isn’t biographical. It’s just a comedy and all fiction,” he said.