Barry McGuigan pays tribute to late daughter Danika on fourth anniversary

Boxing legend Barry McGuigan has shared a poignant tribute to his late daughter on the fourth anniversary of her death.

Danika ‘Nika’ McGuigan tragically died from cancer in July 2019 at the age of 33.

She was an accomplished actor, having starred in Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope and drama thriller film Wildfire, for which she won a posthumous IFTA Award.

Barry wrote on Twitter: “It’s hard to believe that it’s four years today Nika, since your passing.

"Don’t think we will ever come to terms with it. We love and miss you every day.”

He shared a black and white photo of his daughter alongside the tribute.

Barry McGuigan with his daughter Danika in 2008

Monaghan native Barry has previously admitted that that he’ll “never recover” from Danika’s death.

Speaking on The Tommy Tiernan Show, he fought back tears as he explained: “I lost my daughter two years ago and it’s been shocking. I'll never recover from it. My life will go on but I’ll never be the same because family means everything to me.

“She was such a great kid. She had a tough life all her life. She had fever convulsions at nine months; she was dead on arrival at the hospital and they got her heart going again; she had leukaemia at 11, they said she would never get through it and she got through it.”

Barry revealed he had lost several family members already but the loss of his daughter was hardest to bear.

He said: “I’ll never recover from that. That’s the most shocking thing – to lose your child is just... I lost my brother; he committed suicide at 34. My dad died at 52. My sister died just last year. And they’re all bad, and Dad was very difficult to get over and Dermot was particularly bad, but losing your child is just the most shocking thing.

“I get very upset about it. I try my best not to. I think, ‘I don’t want to cry again.’ But, yeah, tough. Very tough.

“If this had happened to me during my career, I could never have continued with that. I don’t know if I could have recovered from that as a fighter.”