Barry Keoghan’s son Brando looks delighted as they celebrate Father’s Day

Barry Keoghan has shared a heart-warming snap of himself and his young son, Brando, as the pair prepare to celebrate Father’s Day this Sunday.

The Dublin actor posted the snap of himself and the adorable toddler on Instagram in advance of the big day this weekend.

“Happy Father’s Day. Love ya, Buddy. Will always try be the best one for you,” Barry wrote, alongside a love heart emoji and a shamrock.

Barry Keoghan and son Brando

Barry’s little fella looks super cool in a little navy jacket and flat cap, clearly taking after his old man in the style stakes.

When the Summerhill thespian became a father late last year with partner, Alyson Sandro, he said it was a love that “I’ve not felt before”.

In an interview at the time Barry said: “It’s indescribable. It’s a love I’ve not felt before.

“You can learn from how you were raised. I have the chance to do the things that weren’t done for me.”

Baby Brando

The former Love/Hate cat-killer star opened up about how important the mum of his little fella is to him. Barry admitted he relies heavily of Alyson to "do a lot" for him.

“I’m not gonna sit here and say I’m very independent. I rely on Alyson to do a lot for me, you know, but you build this thing in you without your mother or your father. You have to figure it out yourself.

Keoghan described his lack of interest in fame, calling it a “world built on artificial things and fake promises and bullsh*t”. He also said he doesn’t like Hollywood style parties.

Barry, Alyson and baby Brando

“I’m not a big fan, yeah. I’m trying to find that balance of putting the phone away. I’ve seen The Rock do it. You’ve got to separate that. You’ve got work mode and family time,” Barry said.

Barry recently pulled out of major blockbuster film, Gladiator, that he was cast in alongside fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal.

According to reports, the Dub was not able to fulfil the role due to scheduling conflicts.

On top of all that, Barry recently helped launch the launch €200k Coca-Cola ‘Thank You Fund’ here in Dublin. The aim of the fund is to support programmes that help empower young people across the island of Ireland.

Coca-Cola fund launch

“I launched the 2020 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund just before the pandemic, and it really struck a chord with me; meeting the young people whose lives had been so positively impacted by the programmes delivered as a result of this great support.

“The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is giving local groups in communities the ability to help vulnerable young people build positive relationships and develop skills that will have a lasting impact on their future and their communities, but also on our environment, and that’s something that’s important to me.

“I’m a proud example of the impact of local projects and hope that I can help other young people by encouraging community-based programmes to apply for funding,” Barry said.