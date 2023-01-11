Barry Keoghan's girlfriend shares gushing tribute to actor before Golden Globes

The Dubliner (30) was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Dominic Kearney in the Martin McDonagh hit Banshees of Inisheerin.

Barry's girlfriend Alyson took to Instagram to share her well wishes with the Golden Globes-nominated star.

Barry's girlfriend Alyson took to Instagram to share her well wishes with the Golden Globes-nominated star.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Colin Farrell and Martin McDonagh, winners of Best Picture - Musical/Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin", pose in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis and Barry Keoghan attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh, Barry Keoghan, Kerry Condon, Graham Broadbent, and Brendan Gleeson, winners of Best Picture - Musical/Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin", pose in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Barry Keoghan’s girlfriend Alyson Sandro shared a sweet tribute to the Banshees of Inisheerin star ahead of the Golden Globes last night.

The Dubliner (30) was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Dominic Kearney in the Martin McDonagh hit.

Ke Huy Quan – who played Waymond Wang in the sensation Everything Everywhere All At Once – beat out Keogahn, Brad Bitt, Eddie Redmayne and Brendan Gleeson for the title.

Barry’s adoring girlfriend was unfazed by his competition however, posting a loving tribute to the A-List celeb who she shares a young son – baby Brando – with.

“Good luck you have definitely got this in the bag,” she said.

"Lots of love me and B xxxx.”

Barry's girlfriend Alyson took to Instagram to share her well wishes with the Golden Globes-nominated star.

Barry re-posted the sweet message to his own Instagram, writing “Baby mama” with a heart emoji in the hours before the big awards show.

The star welcomed his mini-me back in August with his Scottish girlfriend Alyson.

“I have already WON with you,” the photo of the pair said on Instagram.

Barry's girlfriend Alyson took to Instagram to share her well wishes with the Golden Globes-nominated star.

Although Keoghan missed out on the Best Supporting Actor title last night, Banshees of Inisheerin saw a major haul.

Co-star Colin Farrell took home a Best Actor award while Martin McDonagh seized the prize for Best Screenplay.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Colin Farrell and Martin McDonagh, winners of Best Picture - Musical/Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin", pose in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

The film also won Best Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Posing with Hollywood legend Jamie Lee Curtis (64) in a later snap, Barry – who was once best known in Ireland for his part as Wayne in Love/Hate – said “Feckin legend Jamie.”

The Halloween actress was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Angela Basset took home the title for her stellar performance in Wakanda Forever.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis and Barry Keoghan attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

The Banshees of Inisheerin scooped up a whopping eight nods in total at last night’s Golden Globes Awards.

The wins seized up by the film are thought to bode well for their Academy Award hopes.

Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell has been installed as one of the favourites to win an Oscar at the showpiece event on March 12.

The Castleknock actor has been receiving huge praise for his brilliant stint as Pádraic Súilleabháin in Martin McDonagh’s black comedy.