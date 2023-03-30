Barry Keoghan to be honoured with Dublin Lord Mayor’s Award

The Dubliner, who famously dedicated his BAFTA award to the children of the north inner city, will not be able to attend the event due to filming commitments

Barry Keoghan is to be honoured by his native city in a Lord Mayor’s Award ceremony at the Manson House in Dublin tonight.

The Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner will be presented with the award alongside two other individuals and three organisations who have “helped make Dublin a better place”.

The Dubliner, who famously dedicated his BAFTA award to the children of the north inner city, will not be able to attend the event due to filming commitments.

But he will be honoured by the Lord Mayor, Caroline Conroy, for his efforts in promoting the city alongside the Irish Wildlife Trust; Sandra Dillon, the founder of The Meeting Place Club; Sail Training Ireland; athlete Gerard Prendergast and An Taisce.

Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy described the awards ceremony as “one of the highlights of my term of office”.

“I have chosen to honour individuals and groups from many different walks of life,” she said. “They have helped make Dublin a better place through their tireless efforts in the fields of inclusion, health and well-being, the arts, heritage and biodiversity, conservation, and community and family support.

“I congratulate all the recipients and thank them on behalf of the people of Dublin for their contribution to this great city.”

Barry’s award notes that he is an actor who is known for his roles on screen, appearing in independent films and blockbuster films.

“Since making his break as the ‘heartless cat killer’ Wayne on RTE’s Love/Hate, Barry has gone onto work with some of the world’s best actors,” it reads.

“For his role in Martin McDonagh's ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ he was nominated for an Oscar and won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor.”

Alongside Barry is Gerard Prendergast, an endurance triathlete from Dublin who, although suffering from sight loss in one eye at a young age due to an accident, has “set some incredible challenges for himself in sport”.

“Gerard has not let this get in the way of achieving success in sport personally and professionally,” his award adds.

Sandra Dillion who set up the Meeting Place Club, the first integrated group for teens and adults with a wide range of special needs is also being honoured.

The club aims to provide individuals in the community with information and support by arranging workshops, day and special events for teenagers with special requirements and their parents, carers and supporters.

The Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) a non-governmental organisation and charity founded in 1979, has conserved wildlife and habitats throughout Ireland, while Sail Training Ireland funds the development of young people from all backgrounds and all abilities by giving them the opportunity to participate on voyages on sailing vessels.

Meanwhile, An Taisce, the National Trust for Ireland is the country’s oldest environmental organisation, and is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023.

It was set up with the intent of protecting Ireland's natural and built heritage and continues to be at the forefront of education and advocacy on climate, environment, heritage, and biodiversity issues.

Since 1989, this annual award ceremony is an opportunity for the Lord Mayor to highlight and acknowledge, in a special way, achievements of both individuals and groups.

Previous winners of the Award include Ana Liffey Drugs Project, Imelda May, Maeve Binchy, Dave Fanning, Merchants Quay Ireland, Damien Dempsey and Commander Chris Hadfield.