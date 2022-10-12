Barry Keoghan takes break from newborn son to attend Banshees of Inisherin premiere
The Eternals actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to document his evening, sharing an adorable photo of his two-month-old son looking dapper in a navy and blue jumpsuit with a white collared shirt and a bow tie.
Barry Keoghan and his girlfriend Alyson Sandro stepped out in style in New York City this week at the premiere of his new movie.
The couple, who recently welcomed a baby boy named Brando, took an evening off from parenting to attend the screening of The Banshees of Inisherin in the Big Apple’s DGA Theater.
“Premiere ready,” Barry captioned the snap.
Next, he shared a photo from the green carpet, where he posed beside Alyson in a grey checkered Thom Browne suit with black bands around his arms and legs.
He paired his look with a striped tie and smart black shoes.
Meanwhile, Alyson looked stunning in a silk black blouse and leather trousers, accessorising with a Chanel brooch and black thong sandals.
He later posted some photos with his Banshees of Inisherin co-stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, and director Martin McDonagh at the New York premiere.
“The Irish are in town,” he wrote as he shared some snaps of the Irish cast and crew discussing the film afterwards.
Barry also paid tribute to Colin Farrell, an actor he looked up to growing up, by sharing side-by-side photos of the pair laughing during a press interview for their 2017 film The Killing of a Sacred Deer next to a similar photo from The Banshees of Inisherin premiere this week.
“From the start brother... Double trouble,” he captioned the pictures.
