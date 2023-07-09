Barry Keoghan ‘splits’ from girlfriend Alyson Sandro after ‘partying’ rows

However, the notoriously private couple are rumoured to have parted ways in recent weeks after some heated rows about Barry’s late-night partying

Barry Keoghan has reportedly split from his girlfriend of two years, Alyson Sandro.

The Banshees of Inisherin star first met the Scottish dentist at a London pub back in February 2021 and the pair welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Brando, last August.

However, the notoriously private couple are rumoured to have parted ways in recent weeks after some heated rows about Barry’s late-night partying, a source told The Sun.

The insider described their breakup as “incredibly sad” but said that the new parents are “determined to do the best for their son”.

“They've grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head. His partying caused arguments.

“Alyson also suspects he has got close to someone else and is adamant there is no going back. As far as she's concerned, it's over,” they told the publication.

Barry and Alyson made their red carpet debut almost two years ago in October 2021 and confirmed they were expecting their first child together eight months later.

Brando came along in August 2022, and Barry has since described being a father as “a love I've not felt before”.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, the Dubliner said: “It’s indescribable. It’s a love I’ve not felt before.

“You can learn from how you were raised. I have the chance to do the things that weren’t done for me.”

When he scooped up his BAFTA award earlier this year for his supporting role in The Banshees of Inisherin, Barry lovingly dedicated the gong to his mini-me.

In his acceptance speech, he said: “Brando. I just want this for my son as well, Brando. For my mother and also for the kids that are dreaming to be something from the area that I came from. This is for yous (sic).”

Barry recently paid tribute to his toddler in a heart-warming Instagram post in honour of his first Father’s Day last month.

Brando looked super stylish in a navy jacket and flat cap as he matched his dad’s stellar grin in the snap.

“Happy Father’s Day. Love ya, Buddy. Will always try be the best one for you,” Barry wrote, alongside a love heart emoji and a shamrock,” the 30-year-old wrote.