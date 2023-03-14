Barry Keoghan ‘so happy’ to see pal and mentor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at Oscars

The actors met back in 2019 at Disney's D23 Expo in California and quickly became fast friends.

Barry Keoghan had a sweet reunion with his “brother”, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, at the Oscars on Sunday.

The Banshees of Inisherin star may have lost out on the gong for Best Supporting Actor on the night, but he made sure to make the most of evening by socialising with some of his A-lister pals at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Barry brought his girlfriend Alyson Sandro along to his first Academy Awards ceremony, where the pair bumped into wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson on the champagne carpet.

All three posed for some photos together, with Barry looking dapper in a lilac Louis Vuitton suit with a white bow tie and matching white embellished buttons decorating his jacket.

So happy we got to see you my brother @TheRock ❤️ #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tSGLaTWzPW — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) March 13, 2023

Alyson was also dressed by the luxury French fashion house and wore a black sequined gown with a plunging neckline and silver details on its bodice.

Meanwhile, The Rock opted for a bold look on the night and rocked a daring satin salmon tuxedo jacket and matching boutonnière to go with his black trousers and bow tie.

Dubliner Barry shared some of the trio’s snaps on Twitter and wrote: “So happy we got to see you my brother” as he tagged The Rock and added the hashtag #Oscars.

The snaps delighted fans, who responded to the tweets with a barrage of supportive messages.

One person wrote: “Barry you look the image of happiness! Did you ever think it? I bet there were sore heads yesterday?”

Another said: “It’s great to see the best in Hollywood mixing with you. You have the talent and they know it. Just disappointing you did not get a Oscar for such a great performance. Wishing you the very best”.

While someone else added: “you all look so gorgeous”.

The actors met back in 2019 at Disney's D23 Expo in California and quickly became fast friends.

The 30-year-old admitted he was “starstruck” meeting his hero at the time but now goes to him for some sage words of wisdom.

“When I met the Rock, he took the time to have a good chat with me,” Barry previously told The New York Times.

“He said if there’s anything he could ever do, to let him know, and he gave me his phone number.

“He sent me a baby hamper for my newborn. He’s a genuine inspiration. Someone of that stature giving you their time and engaging with you, I know it sounds easy, but not a lot of people do it."