Barry Keoghan snaps selfie with Blinding Lights star The Weeknd

The Golden Globes-nominated actor has made the Hollywood A-list for his work in films like The Banshees of Inisherin, The Eternals and more.

Barry Keoghan has been snapped with another new famous pal, this time Blinding Lights singer The Weeknd.

The Golden Globes-nominated actor has made the Hollywood A-list for his work in films like The Banshees of Inisherin, The Eternals and more.

Now, he is even hanging out with Grammy-winners like The Weeknd.

Barry Keoghan and The Weeknd.

Barry took to Instagram earlier today to share a snap of the pair, captioning it with a red heart emoji.

It comes days after the Dubliner attended a star-studded awards ceremony where Irish hit The Banshees of Inisherin was a big winner.

He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Dominic Kearney in the Martin McDonagh hit.

Ke Huy Quan – who played Waymond Wang in the sensation Everything Everywhere All At Once – beat out Keogahn, Brad Bitt, Eddie Redmayne and Brendan Gleeson for the title.

Barry’s adoring girlfriend was unfazed by his competition however, posting a loving tribute to the A-List celeb who she shares a young son – baby Brando – with.

“Good luck you have definitely got this in the bag,” she said.

"Lots of love me and B xxxx.”

Although Keoghan missed out on the Best Supporting Actor title last night, Banshees of Inisheerin saw a major haul.

Co-star Colin Farrell took home a Best Actor award while Martin McDonagh seized the prize for Best Screenplay.

The film also won Best Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Posing with Hollywood legend Jamie Lee Curtis on the red carpet, Barry – who was once best known in Ireland for his part as Wayne in Love/Hate – said “Feckin legend Jamie.”

Jamie Lee Cutis and Keoghan’s co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson unfortunately tested positive for Covid the week after the ceremony, forcing them to miss the Critics’ Choice Awards.

The news was revealed by Variety Senior Culture and Events Editor Marc Malkin, who shared a photo of Farrell and Gleeson on Twitter and wrote: “Here we go again. Just confirmed that #colinfarrell and #brendongleeson won't be at #CriticsChoiceAwards tomorrow because they have both tested positive for COVID.”