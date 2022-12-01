Barry Keoghan smiles as girlfriend Alyson Sandro sticks toes in his face

The Eternals actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to show his 922,000 followers what his family have been up to while in Florida.

Barry shared an Instagram clip of his girlfriend Alyson sticking her feet into his face

Barry Keoghan has shared some snaps from his family holiday to Miami with his girlfriend Alyson Sandro and their son Brando.

The Eternals actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to show his 922,000 followers what the trio have been up to while in Florida.

Among the Instagram stories, the Dubliner posted a video of him lying down on a white towel on a patch of grass.

Beside him, Cavan native Alyson sticks her foot into her boyfriend’s face, running her painted black toes along his forehead, ears, and eyes.

Barry and his 3-month-old son Brando

“Do you mind?” Barry smiles as Alyson’s foot tickles the side of his head.

“Lovely legs, you’ve lovely legs for your age,” he adds.

Afterwards, the 30-year-old posted a boomerang clip of him headed for the beach with Brando strapped across his chest.

He wore a pair of Gucci sliders and threw on some Ray Ban sunglasses as he stood beside a cream Yves Saint Laurent handbag for the boomerang.

And Baby Brando, who was born in August, was the star of the show in the final clip, a close up of his adorable face as he sucked on his fingers and his dad cooed: “What are you doing? What are you doing?”

It comes after Colin Farrell said living with Barry while they were filming The Banshees of Inisherin was like bunking with a raccoon.

Farrell told Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show that, despite his love and affection for the young actor, his patience was tested on numerous occasions during this period.

“He lived with me during the film and you know, I’d come in the morning and the place was like raccoons had been there - I'm not joking,” he said.

“One morning I came in and it was like, excuse my French, was like a p*ss take, right.

"I came in and there was a carton of milk on its side and it was empty. But there was a lovely puddle of milk where it was like somebody said how will we piss him off, get the milk on its side, put a puddle on the floor, get the cereal and have some soggy little bits of flakes on the bottom,” the Castleknock man joked.

“So, I saw the milk and I saw the cereal that was on the counter – it wasn’t in the sink where it should have been.

"I remembered I had milk in the fridge, so it was grand. I got the milk from the fridge, I got a bowl out, grabbed the Crunchy Nut Cornflake box and it was very light.”

“He had emptied the Crunchy Nut and put the plastic bag back in the box… I’m not asking for much. This isn’t an actor demanding private jets or anything of that s***e. I just want a bowl of Crunchy Nut Cornflakes in the morning.

“He’s amazing, though, he’s an extraordinary talent and has a heart the size of this island itself,” Colin added.