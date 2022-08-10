Barry Keoghan shows off newborn son with sweet Instagram snap

Barry showed off their little tot’s face with an adorable Instagram Story.

Barry shared an adorable photo of his son on Instagram

Barry Keoghan has shared an adorable photo of his newborn son Brando.

The Eternals announced that his girlfriend, Alyson Sandro, had given birth to a baby boy over the weekend.

And on Tuesday, Barry showed off their little tot’s face with an adorable Instagram Story.

The Dubliner posted a sweet snap of baby Brando having a snooze while wrapped in a white cloth with blue elephants printed onto it.

Brando looked calm and comfy as he rested his head on his tiny hand as his proud dad took the photo.

Barry took to Instagram on Monday morning to announce the arrival of his first child.

He shared a sweet black and white photo of him and Alyson cuddling their newborn, which he captioned: “Welcome to the pack my boy, B R A N D O.”

The 29-year-old teased that Alyson had given birth over the weekend when he shared a video from the hospital room in London.

In the clip, Brando could be heard cooing in the background as Barry showed off a bouquet of flowers in his partner's hospital room which were gifted to the couple by Gucci.

The brand also sent the new parents a card, congratulating them on the arrival of their little boy.

Love/Hate star Barry zoomed in on the card, which read: “Dear Barry and Alyson, Wishing you both a huge congratulations on the birth of your newborn baby! From all your friends at Gucci xx”

Barry and Alyson were first linked to each other in February 2021 but didn’t go Instagram official until September after enjoying a romantic staycation at the Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow.

The actor officially confirmed that he was expecting a baby with his girlfriend by sharing a sweet Father's Day post.

He shared a photo of the gifts he received – including a breakfast sandwich fit for a king complete with an egg and sausages, a box of “World’s No. 1 Daddy” Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolates, and a mug that read “The Daddy of all Daddies”.

He was also given a heart-warming “First Father’s Day” card which displayed some thoughtful photos of the baby scan, him and Alyson at their baby shower, a snap of Alyson showing off her baby bump, and their dog Koda.

“Honestly feel like crying,” he captioned the post.