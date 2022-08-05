Barry Keoghan shows off girlfriend's baby bump as he prepares to welcome his first child

The couple are expecting their new arrival in the coming weeks

Barry Keoghan has showed off an adorable snap of his girlfriend’s baby bump as he prepares to welcome his first child.

Taking to social media, the Dubliner shared an adorable pic that shows him posing in the mirror with the mother-to-be, Alyson Sandro.

“Almost here,” he captioned the picture.

A baby’s crib can be seen in the background as the couple are ready for their new arrival.

In March, Keoghan posted a cryptic Instagram snap leading to fans speculating on social media that he was be set to become a dad.

He shared a picture of himself and Alyson hugging and smiling at what appeared to be a gender reveal party.

Embracing his girlfriend, the pair are surrounded by people as blue confetti falls around them from a popper held in Alyson’s hand.

Behind them is a sign reading: “He or She, what will the baby be?...”

While Alyson wore a pink dress, Barry wore a blue shirt to match the theme of the celebrations.

"I don't know why other people have their opinions. We are happy here,” Barry captioned the image on his Instagram story.

He then officially confirmed that he’s expecting a baby with Sandro by sharing a sweet Father's Day post.

He shared a photo of the gifts he received – including a breakfast sandwich fit for a king complete with an egg and sausages, a box of “World’s No. 1 Daddy” Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolates, and a mug that read “The Daddy of all Daddies”.

He was also given a heart-warming “First Father’s Day” card which displayed some thoughtful photos of the baby scan, him and Alyson at their baby shower, a snap of Alyson showing off her baby bump, and their dog Koda.

“Honestly feel like crying,” the 29-year-old captioned the post.

The couple were first linked to each other in February 2021 but didn’t go Instagram official until September after enjoying a romantic staycation at the Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow.