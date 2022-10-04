Barry Keoghan showed girlfriend selfie of him with Angelina Jolie to prove his fame

Barry laughs when he recollects having to show Alyson at the time photos from the set of his films, as well as selfies with Angelina Jolie, to convince her he was famous.

Actor Barry Keoghan has revealed that his girlfriend had no idea who he was when he chatted her up in a London bar last year.

And the Dubliner discloses that he had to show her a selfie of his with Angelina Jolie among other snapshots and movie site links to convince her he is a Hollywood star.

Barry is currently in a relationship with Scottish orthodontist Alyson Sandro, who is mother to their baby son.

Barry (29) opens up about their relationship in the latest issue of GQ magazine, in which he is the cover star and wears the likes of tracksuit bottoms by Dior (which cost €1,300), a Cartier necklace (€7,800 ) and a jacket, (€3,900), and jeans (€3,200) from Louis Vuitton.

“She didn’t care,” says Barry, when he recalls meeting her for the first time and telling her he was about to star in a new Marvel movie.

Alyson concurs: “He was saying he plays a superhero in a film. I went, ‘Who, Spider-Man?’”



He was on the back foot at the time from a breakup from a long relationship with Kerry woman Shona Guerin.

His charm offensive obviously worked with Alyson as they started dating, and she gave birth to their son Brando, named after the actor, in August

“It’s indescribable,” he beams, when asked what it’s like being a father. “It’s a love I’ve not felt before.”

The couple also own a Czech Shepherd dog called Koda and currently live in London, but their plan is to soon move to Scotland to be close to Alyson’s family.

He himself also harbours memories of his mother Deborah, who died from drug related issues when he was a boy.

The actor carries a stuffed Dalmatian toy that belonged to his mother with him.

“When I’m happiest, I feel like she’s with us,” he tells GQ. “Wherever that teddy is, or wherever Alyson or my boy is… That’s home for me now.”

He adds: “I’m not gonna sit here and say I’m very independent. I rely on Alyson to do a lot for me, you know, but you build this thing in you without your mother or your father…”

Barry, who along with his older brother was reared by his nanny and aunt, calls it “a toughness”.

“You have to figure it out yourself,” he reflects.

He and his brother were offered therapy but turned it down, and complains “grief is a sign of weakness” to many.

“You go to the pub and you drink it down,” he notes. “But that only gets you so far, honest to God, because you have to go home and sit with yourself then. It’s still with us. It’s us that ruins us.”

When he moved to London he underwent therapy.

“Offloading and getting some closure on some things that may creep up on you as you get older is important,” he confirms. “We can’t figure all this out ourselves. We don’t have that person there to answer the questions because they’re not with us anymore.”

The star, who first became famous here starring a catkiller in Love/Hate, is currently shooting Fennell’s Saltburn, a film about English aristocracy and an obsessive Liverpudlian, played by him in his first lead role

In 2019 Keoghan played the part Druig in Eternals, but admits he was among the last to be cast.

“They wanted someone older,” he remembers, but the film’s director, Chloé Zhao, chose him instead, later admitting “when he found Druig in him, the character burst into life in an instant.”

A year later Barry joined the cast of The Batman, having sent in an unusual audition over the internet and initially wanted to play the role of Riddler but was chosen to star as Joker.

Last Summer he filmed The Banshees of Inisherin in the Aran Islands, alongside Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Barry thinks Colin’s “the cleverest person on the island” and he has to pinch himself that that he gets to make movies alongside one of his acting idols.

“Tell you what, I never thought I’d hear Colin Farrell go, ‘Did you eat my Crunchy Nut last night?’”,” he laughs.

“And one feckin’ shop man! I don’t know how I coped. It was beautiful and that, but I knew every feckin’ cow and donkey, it was so barren.”