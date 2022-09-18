Barry Keoghan shares snaps of lookalike newborn son Brando

The Eternals actor welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Alyson Sandro last month.

Barry Keoghan has shared some sweet photos of his newborn son Brando online.

On Saturday night, the Dubliner took to Twitter to show his little boy off to his followers, sharing two adorable snaps of the tot.

The first photo, a black and white image, showed a close up of Brando’s head with a dummy in his mouth as his proud dad looked on in the background.

In the second picture, Brando looks equally cute in a blue and white striped babygro paired with a blue hat.

Barry simply captioned the post “BRANDO” and added a heart and shamrock emoji. The photos also made their way onto Barry’s Instagram account on his stories.

The actor announced that he was finally a dad last month with a sweet Instagram tribute.

He shared a black and white photo of him and Alyson cuddling their newborn, which he captioned: “Welcome to the pack my boy, B R A N D O.”

The 29-year-old teased that Alyson had given birth over the weekend when he shared a video from the hospital room in London.

In the clip, Brando could be heard cooing in the background as Barry showed off a bouquet of flowers in his partner's hospital room which were gifted to the couple by Gucci.

The brand also sent the new parents a card, congratulating them on the arrival of their little boy.

Love/Hate star Barry zoomed in on the card, which read: “Dear Barry and Alyson, Wishing you both a huge congratulations on the birth of your newborn baby! From all your friends at Gucci xx.”

Barry and Alyson were first linked to each other in February 2021 but didn’t go Instagram official until September after enjoying a romantic staycation at the Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow.

They officially confirmed that Alyson was pregnant after weeks of speculation with an adorable Father's Day post.

At the time, Barry posted a photo of the gifts he received – including a breakfast sandwich fit for a king complete with an egg and sausages, a box of “World’s No. 1 Daddy” Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolates, and a mug that read “The Daddy of all Daddies”.

He was also given a heart-warming “First Father’s Day” card which displayed some thoughtful photos of the baby scan, him and Alyson at their baby shower, a snap of Alyson showing off her baby bump, and their dog Koda.

“Honestly feel like crying,” he captioned the post.