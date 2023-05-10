Barry Keoghan shares new photo with son Brando after skipping IFTAs

The actor was notably absent from the Irish Film & Television Awards at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre on Sunday night

AJ Buckley is a big fan of the actor Barry Keoghan, pictured with the Bafta he won for The Banshees of Inisherin (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

Barry Keoghan has shared a wholesome snap with his lookalike son Brando after skipping the IFTAs at the weekend.

The actor was notably absent from the Irish Film & Television Awards at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre on Sunday night while his Banshees of Inisherin co-star Brendan Gleeson walked the red carpet.

Brendan took home the Best Supporting Actor award - which Barry was also nominated for - for his role in the Martin McDonagh flick, while their co-star Kerry Condon scooped up the gong for Best Supporting Actress.

The Banshees of Inisherin was also the Best Film winner, beating out the likes of Aisha, God's Creatures, Lakelands, Róise & Frank, and The Wonder.

Barry and Brando

Barry broke his silence after skipping the star-studded event on Tuesday by sharing an adorable snap of his nine-month-old son Brando, whom he welcomed with girlfriend Alyson Sandro last August.

The pair were all smiles as they posed for a selfie on a basket swing at a playground, with Barry opting to wear a red Canada Goose puffer jacket while Brando wore a cute Disney bib.

Barry was due to attend the IFTAs ceremony on Sunday but likely needed a break after attending the Met Gala for the first time just six days earlier.

The 30-year-old wore a black and blue tartan number by Burberry on the night, which was similar to the suit worn by rapper Stormzy, who rocked a blue and black floral Burberry design.

The two celebrities posed for a selfie together on the big night, which Barry captioned: “Stormzy My Bro”.

The Oscar nominee joined some of the biggest names in fashion and showbiz at the event including Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevigne, Emily Ratajkowski, Cardi B and Florence Pugh.

The dress code for this year’s event was “in honour of Karl” – in tribute to the late fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld who died in 2019 aged 85.

The massive fundraiser with the theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ was inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s major exhibition for the year, which was unveiled at the party.

The exhibition will be open to the public from May 2023 to July 2023, and will feature 150 of Lagerfeld’s pieces from his time as creative director of Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, Balmain and Patou, as well as items from his own brand.