Barry Keoghan reportedly pays €400 a week for ‘dog bodyguard’ classes

Barry Keoghan is reportedly training his dog to be a “canine bodyguard” as his celebrity status continues to blossom.

The actor, who recently scooped up a Bafta for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, is the proud owner of an adorable German Shepherd named Koda, who he adopted almost two years ago.

And now that he’s had a starring role in an Oscar-nominated flick, the Dubliner is looking to ramp up his security team.

But instead of hiring security personnel, Barry is hoping his canine companion can offer him the protection he needs by taking part in a doggy bodyguard course.

He is reportedly forking out almost €400 a week to have his pooch trained as a “canine bodyguard”, the Daily Mail reports.

While bodyguard dog classes are much more of a rarity in Ireland, one academy located in California seems to have exactly what Barry is looking for.

The Master Dog Academy in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles offers a course on bodyguard dogs, which involves “teaching a dog the complicated skills needed to ensure the security of the trainer and the members of his family”.

Pups are trained to assess various situations and increase their vigilance as they learn to watch and guard their owner and family members throughout the course.

The academy lists ten “mandatory skills” that dogs are taught during the course, including protection and apprehension in a vehicle or apartment; protection against attacks while on the street, staircases, or in elevators; restraint of strangers; unsupervised apartment checks; and protection against guns.

Dogs taking part in the course also learn to protect and apprehend while wearing a muzzle, as well as unsupervised child protection.

A note on the company’s website adds: “A protection dog is a great friend as well as a reliable bodyguard.”

It comes after Barry was honoured by his native city in a Lord Mayor’s Award ceremony at the Mansion House in Dublin last week.

Although he was unable to attend the event in person due to filming commitments, the star was presented with the award alongside others who have “helped make Dublin a better place”.

Barry, who famously dedicated his Bafta award to the children of the north inner city, was honoured by the Lord Mayor, Caroline Conroy, for his efforts in promoting the city alongside the Irish Wildlife Trust; Sandra Dillon, the founder of The Meeting Place Club; Sail Training Ireland; athlete Gerard Prendergast and An Taisce.