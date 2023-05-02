Barry Keoghan poses with rapper Stormzy at his first Met Gala in New York

The clearly thrilled Dubliner captioned the picture ‘Stormzy My Bro’ as he posed with the British rap artist

Barry Keoghan has posted a picture of himself alongside Stormzy as he attended the Met Gala for the first time on Monday night.

The clearly thrilled Dubliner captioned the picture ‘Stormzy My Bro’ as he posed with the British rap artist.

The popular Oscar nominee, who donned an eye-catching checked Burberry suit for the occasion, joined some of the biggest names in fashion and show business in New York including Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevigne, Emily Ratajkowski, Cardi B and Florence Pugh.

The dress code for this year’s event was “in honour of Karl” – in tribute to the late fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld who died in 2019 aged 85.

The massive fundraiser with the theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ was inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s major exhibition for the year, which was unveiled at the party.

The exhibition will be open to the public from May 2023 to July 2023, and will feature 150 of Lagerfeld’s pieces from his time as creative director of Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, Balmain and Patou, as well as items from his own brand.

Barry (far right) pictured with Daniel Lee, Stormzy, Naomi Ackie — © Getty Images for The Mark

This year’s Met Gala was co-chaired by British stars Dua Lipa and Michaela Coel, as well as Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief, Dame Anna Wintour.

Lipa thanked Dame Anna for the “honour” of hosting this year’s Met Gala and the “responsibility” of honouring Lagerfeld’s legacy during her second time at the event.

Elsewhere tributes were paid to Lagerfeld through various outfits, with stars recalling their personal experiences of working with the renowned fashion designer prior to his death.

Pierce Brosnan, who was accompanied by his wife Keely Shaye-Brosnan also represented the Irish at the invitation-only event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Cork native and current editor-in-chief for Glamour US, Samantha Barry, also joined the likes of Kendall and Kylie Jenner who attended the ball, alongside sister Kim Kardashian and musicians Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

Also hitting the red carpet for the annual event were HBO's The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, as well as Gisele Bundchen and Emily in Paris's Lily Collins.