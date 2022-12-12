Barry Keoghan ‘feckin delighted’ to be nominated for Golden Globe awards

The Dubliner earned himself a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a motion picture for his performance as Dominic Kearney in the Martin McDonagh flick.

Barry Keoghan and Colin Farrell on the set of The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan has said that he’s “feckin delighted” after receiving Golden Globe nominations for The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Dubliner earned himself a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a motion picture for his performance as Dominic Kearney in the Martin McDonagh flick.

He is up against his Banshees of Inisherin co-star Brendan Gleeson, Brad Pitt, Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan, and Eddie Redmayne.

The Banshees of Inisherin scooped up a whopping eight nods in total, and Barry took to social media this afternoon to celebrate their success.

He shared a photo from the film’s set, showing him posing alongside co-star Colin Farrell on the Aran Islands.

Feckin B A N S H E E S ☘️💚 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PB9R3iuKmP — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) December 12, 2022

The pair looked dapper in their costumes as they kept warm in the chilly Atlantic air with puffer coats and cups of coffee.

Captioning the post, Barry wrote “Feckin B A N S H E E S #GoldenGlobes”, adding shamrock and green heart emojis.

Farrell also received a 2023 Golden Globe Awards nomination for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category.

Farrell, who plays Pádraic Súilleabháin in the hit comedy-drama, will compete with Diego Calva, Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, and Ralph Fiennes for the gong.

Meanwhile, Kerry Condon also earned a nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin in the Best Supporting Actress category alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Angela Bassett, Dolly De Leon, and Carey Mulligan.

The Banshees of Inisherin was nominated for Best Film, comedy or musical, along with Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Babylon, and Triangle of Sadness.

It was also nominated for Best Original Score, while London Irish filmmaker McDonagh is shortlisted for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Also flying the flag for Ireland is Domhnall Gleeson, who is nominated in the TV categories for his performance in the psychological thriller series The Patient.

Nominations were read by Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva on NBC's Today morning show.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, 10 January.