Barry Keoghan enjoys shirtless Hollywood hike with son Brando after Oscars snub

Barry Keoghan has showed off his baby son Brando online after taking him on a tour around Los Angeles this week.

The Dubliner, who last week missed out on a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, welcomed his first child back in August with Scottish girlfriend Alyson Sandro.

And even though the Academy Awards buzz had died down in LA, Barry decided to stay in town afterwards to bring Brando to see all the sights the City of Stars has to offer.

There’s a new BRANDO in town ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AHC3XP0T5w — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) March 21, 2023

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, the 30-year-old posted some snaps from a trip to the Hollywood sign with his mini me, who sat happily in a carrier for the hike.

And while his partner Alyson was nowhere to be seen, Barry’s personal trainer, Michael Bossman, came along, posing beside the shirtless actor in front of the iconic landmark.

Captioning the post, the proud dad joked that his son could rival the likes of Hollywood legend Marlon Brando as he wrote: “There’s a new BRANDO in town,” adding a heart emoji.

Fans flocked to the replies section to gush over baby Brando, with many pointing out his adorable cheeky smile.

“He’s a wee dote! Enjoy every second, they’re a blessing (when they’re not driving you up the wall!)” one person.

Another said: “Oh my goodness!! Look at them toothers (sic) on Brando!”

Someone else added: “A twinkle in the eye, rocking diapers and those dimples! Like, this Brando was modified in a lab to steal my heart.”

It comes after Barry proudly dedicated his Bafta win to Brando in his emotional acceptance speech.

“I should’ve planned this really… I’ve got a list here of who to thank. Martin (McDonagh), thank you,” he said after collecting the gong for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

“I’m going to fly through this because I’m quite nervous. Martin, Colin (Farrell), Brendan (Gleeson), Kerry (Condon), the cast, the crew, the producers…”

“Ireland, Brando, this is for my son as well, Brando. For my mother, and also for the kids that are dreaming to be something from the area where I came from. This is for you.”