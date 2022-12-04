Barry Keoghan delights fans as he poses with ‘legend’ Dr Who star Matt Smith

Marvel and Dr Who fans’ worlds collided when the pair met up and posed for a photo together this week.

Barry Keoghan has called Dr Who star Matt Smith a “legend” in a new social media tribute.

Marvel and Dr Who fans’ worlds collided when the pair met up and posed for a photo together this week.

Barry is known for his roles in Dunkirk, The Batman, and Marvel’s Eternals, where he starred as Druig, while Matt played the eleventh incarnation of the Doctor as well as Prince Philip in The Crown and, most recently, Daemon Targaryen in the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon.

Matt yah legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FYvhQxZ2Qs — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) December 3, 2022

Barry took to Twitter on Saturday evening to share a black and white of the duo looking cheerful, which he captioned: “Matt yah legend,” adding a heart emoji.

Fans were delighted by the surprise snap, with excited followers saying that it was a case of “legend meeting legend”.

One fan said that they were “foaming at the mouth” while another wrote that they were “Obsessed with this”.

Someone else said: “Two of my favorites in one photo”.

And a fourth added: “Photo of the month”.

It comes after Barry shared some snaps from his family holiday to Miami with his girlfriend Alyson Sandro and their son Brando on Instagram.

Among the Instagram stories, the Dubliner posted a video of him lying down on a white towel on a patch of grass.

Beside him, Scottish native Alyson sticks her foot into her boyfriend’s face, running her painted black toes along his forehead, ears, and eyes.

“Do you mind?” Barry smiles as Alyson’s foot tickles the side of his head.

“Lovely legs, you’ve lovely legs for your age,” he adds.

Afterwards, the 30-year-old posted a boomerang clip of him headed for the beach with Brando strapped across his chest.

He wore a pair of Gucci sliders and threw on some Ray Ban sunglasses as he stood beside a cream Yves Saint Laurent handbag for the boomerang.

And baby Brando, who was born in August, was the star of the show in the final clip, a close up of his adorable face as he sucked on his fingers and his dad cooed: “What are you doing? What are you doing?”