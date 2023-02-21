Barry Keoghan declares ‘up the flats’ as he dedicates Bafta win to Dublin city kids

‘This is for my son as well, Brando, for my mother, and also for the kids that are dreaming to be something, from the area that I came from’

Barry Keoghan declared “up the flats” as he dedicated his Bafta award to the kids from where he grew up, in Summerhill, in Dublin.

The 30-year-old picked up the Best Supporting Actor prize for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin after his co-star Kerry Condon won the Best Supporting Actress gong for the film.

The black comedy written and directed by Martin McDonagh also took the awards for Outstanding British Film and Original Screenplay during the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday.

Barry thanked his co-stars and Ireland in his acceptance speech, and dedicated the award to the people at home in Dublin's north inner city.

“I should have planned this really but alright I've got a list here, I gotta thank Martin, thank you,” he began.

He added: “I'm gonna fly through this cause I'm quite nervous, Martin, Colin, Brendan, Barry, the cast, the crew, the producers and Fox Searchlight, Ireland, Brando

“This is for my son as well, Brando, for my mother, and also for the kids that are dreaming to be something, from the area that I came from, this is for you.”

At a press conference later he said he wanted to touch on what he had mentioned earlier in his acceptance speech, “about young kids in general”.

Colin with Barry and son Brando

“If they have a dream, then keep dreaming,” he added.

“It’s brilliant for the film to get this recognition.”

He also joked about just wanting "a burger and kebab tray", and revealed that he planned to go back and spend time with his son after the ceremony.

Reflecting on what the win meant for Ireland he added: “I think Colin said today in an interview that it encourages the arts at home.

"We are an island of storytelling and great actors and poets and writers.

"And this helps the industry massively at home and encourages people to send the scripts in and go for what they want to do.

“I mean 14 nominations for the Oscars right? (for the Irish), and I'm wearing red. I should have been wearing green. He then declared “up the flats” when asked if he had given Colin Farrell back the Kellogg's.

Farrell had described how he wanted to give Barry beatings for stealing his Crunchy Nut when the pair lived together while filming Banshees of Inisherin.

Farrell told Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show how despite his love and affection for the young actor, his patience was tested on numerous occasions.

“He lived with me during the film and you know, I’d come in the morning and the place was like raccoons had been there - I'm not joking,” Farrell said.

“One morning I came in and it was like, excuse my French, was like a p*ss take, right.

I got the milk from the fridge, I got a bowl out, grabbed the Crunchy Nut Cornflake box and it was very light.

“He had emptied the Crunchy Nut and put the plastic bag back in the box… I’m not asking for much. This isn’t an actor demanding private jets or anything of that s***e. I just want a bowl of Crunchy Nut Cornflakes in the morning.

“He’s amazing, though, he’s an extraordinary talent and has a heart the size of this island itself,” Colin said.

Barry said he was still waiting to get more cereal from Kellogg's after they promised would resupply Colin whenever he ran out.