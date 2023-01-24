Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal celebrate Oscar nods in sweet moments with family

Young stars Barry Keoghan (30) and Paul Mescal (26) reacted to the news online, sharing sweet family moments.

Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal shared the monumental moments they were nominated for Oscars with their families.

In an emotional day for Irish talent, there were 14 Academy Award nods for stars like Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Young stars Barry Keoghan (30) and Paul Mescal (26) reacted to the news online, sharing sweet snaps with their families.

Barry Keoghan has dedicated his Oscar nomination to his young son, Brando.

The Dubliner is in the running alongside Banshees of Inisherin co-star Brendan Gleeson to be named best supporting actor at the Academy Awards.

In a sweet message on Instagram, Barry said:“That one’s for you Brando. Daddy loves you.”

The star has had a whirlwind year off the back of the hit movie Banshees of Inisherin.

The film has received nine nominations in total, including for best picture, best original score and best screenplay.

Kerry Condon is in the running to pick up the title of best actress in a supporting role.

Colin Farrell received a nod for best actor, saying he is “beyond honoured to be lumped together with my fellow nominees.”

He added: "A heartfelt congratulations to all the lads.”

Newcomer Paul Mescal is in the running for Best Actor alongside Castleknock native Colin.

He received the nod for his role in Aftersun, his feature film debut.

Paul’s sister Nell shared the moment the Mescals learned of her brother’s nomination on social media, posting a snap of the 26-year-old looking both delighted and completely shocked.

Paul Mescal reacting to his Oscar nod.

"How did this happen,” she said, sharing an adorable screenshot of her family and siblings learning of Paul’s Oscar nod.

Later sharing a list of the leading actor nominees with her brother’s name sandwiched between Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Bill Nighy and Colin Farrell, the young singer said: “WTF.”

Irish-language film An Cailín Ciúin was nominated in the international feature film category.

Young Catherine Clinch, who stars in the film, was congratulated on Twitter by her proud uncle David.

"My brother sent this picture in the Clinch family WhatsApp chat of his daughter, my niece Catherine Clinch, being interviewed by Irish TV after the film she stars in, The Quiet Girl, was nominated for an Oscar. So proud!”

My brother sent this picture in the Clinch family WhatsApp chat of his daughter, my niece Catherine Clinch, being interviewed by Irish TV after the film she stars in, @quietgirlfilm, was nominated for an Oscar. So proud! ☘️ ❤️ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/RKA5pHBdye — David Clinch (@DavidClinchNews) January 24, 2023

An Irish Goodbye was also nominated in the category of live action short.

After his nod for best actor in a supporting role for his work in Banshees of Inisherin, beloved Irish star Brendan Gleeson said in a statement to E! News: "What an amazing wake-up call.

“I’m so proud and grateful to be part of The Banshees of Inisherin on a personal and professional level. I’m absolutely thrilled for the whole brilliant cast and everyone at home.

“What a day for the Irish film industry on a world stage. Feels like a huge family outing on the cards. Thank you Academy. Thank you Martin. Thank you all.”

It is a historic amount of Academy Awards nominations for Irish talent, with Banshees of Inisherin alone surpassing the seven-time nominated Irish film In the Name of the Father.