Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson to take up new roles in gritty TV drama Top Boy

Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson will be starring on screen together later this year after the Irish actors both joined the cast of Top Boy.

Netflix has confirmed season three of its hit drama will be coming out in September 2023, with Keoghan and Gleeson playing new characters.

The final chapter of the show's third and final season will feature regular cast members Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson, Simbi Ajikawo, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking and Araloyin Oshunremi.

Keoghan and Gleeson will be playing new characters Jonny and Tadhg.

Top Boy originally aired on Channel 4 in 2011 and returned for a second outing in 2013.

However, the show was cancelled by the broadcaster before rapper Drake started watching the show on Netflix.

The Canadian star was so enthralled by the show, he petitioned to bring Top Boy back to screens and later became a producer on the series with Netflix.

The first season of Top Boy on Netflix aired in 2019, six years after the show was last on screens.

Top Boy proved to be such a hit a follow-up season came in 2022 with yet another run of new episodes coming soon.

The critically acclaimed series' fifth outing is set to be the final that will decide who can reign as Top Boy of Summerhouse.

At its What’s Up Next event on Wednesday, Netflix released a teaser trailer and although it doesn’t reveal much, it does signal the return of gangsters Dushane and Sully (Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson).

“If we’re not monsters, we’re food,” Sully says. “And I can never be food.”

Since its revival, the show has gone on to be nominated for several awards, including the Baftas for Best Mini-Series, and for Best Supporting Actress for Jasmine Jobson (who plays drug dealer Jaq).

It also went onto win British Academy Television Craft Awards for best original music and best scripted casting.

Top Boy has also been credited with launching the careers of several of the show’s main cast – including Jobson, Walters and Ward, who recently starred in the film Empire of Light opposite Olivia Colman.

In 2022, rumours started to swirl that the last series of the show had been delayed due to creative differences, but early this year, Netflix confirmed that it would be going ahead.

“Producers Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan, and Netflix temporarily paused production on the final season of Top Boy to allow for further creative discussion,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “Production has now recommenced and the show will launch as planned in 2023.”