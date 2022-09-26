Bake Off beauty Rebecca ‘Rebs’ Lightbody swaps apron for glam on Instagram

Ballymena beauty Rebecca Lightbody to cash in on newfound fame as she sets up new Insta account

Bake Off beauty Rebecca ‘Rebs’ Lightbody is a showstopper in real life — and these glamorous pictures are the proof in the pudding.

Viewers are used to seeing the Ballymena baker donned in an apron and covered in flour as she battles to be Northern Ireland’s first winner of the hit Channel 4 series.

But away from the cameras and the pressure of the famous Great British Bake Off tent, Rebs has shown she likes to enjoy an active social life by sharing a sprinkling of stunning snaps.

Bake Off star Rebecca Lightbody

The globe-trotting 23-year-old has posted pics on her social media of trips to far-flung places such as Turkey, Greece, Italy, Morocco, Spain and Florida — as well as the city of love, Paris.

Her boyfriend Jack is from Turkey and the keen cook has said she most recently started to play around with Middle Eastern ingredients in a nod to his heritage. It’s all a world away from her rural roots in Co Antrim — in week one of the reality show she saved herself from elimination by recreating a cake version of her remote family home.

Rebs, who can Irish dance and play the tin whistle, revealed her earliest baking memory is of being a child, aged only three years old, helping her mum in the kitchen, as well as eating her granny’s renowned lemon meringue pies.

Rebecca Lightbody

Her day job is as a tech worker but it looks like she might be hoping Bake Off will provide a platform for a career change — she’s set up a new social media account on Instagram called @rebsbakes.

While the gorgeous dresses shown here will be the icing on the cake for Rebs’ fans, she faces stiff competition if she is going to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the famous tent.

Rebs, who has a degree in economics and finance from Leeds University as well as a masters in business from Ulster University, did just enough in bread week in the debut episode.

Bake Off star Rebecca Lightbody

Prue loved the flavour of her piña colada-flavoured showstopper, with Paul adding: “It looks great and the flavours came through beautifully.”

Last week she took the biscuit in the signature challenge by making identical macarons modelled on her 15-year-old pet cat, Branston.

The black and red ‘Wee Branstons’ were filled with chocolate ganache and raspberry coulis which also won praise for how they tasted.

This week’s episode of the Channel 4 show will be pizza week — a dish she clearly enjoys, as she showed off a selfie of her tucking into a slice among her photos which she captioned: “Pizza love story.”

■ See how Rebs fares in Week Three of the Great British Bake Off on Tuesday, Channel 4 at 8pm