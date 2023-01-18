Awkward moment as Laura Whitmore’s husband is asked about new Love Island host Maya Jama

“I’m sure my wife would have something to say”

Love Island narrator Iain Sterling (34) has been caught between hosts past and present when he was quizzed about Maya Jama (28) taking over from wife Laura Whitmore (37) this morning.

The voice of the reality show was chatting about the new winter series on Good Morning Britain when presenter Ed Balls asked: “Have you said to [Maya], ‘Can you come over for a chat?’ or ‘I’m sending you a text?’”

Iain was left to brave the question, replying: “To Maya Jama? I’m sure my wife would have something to say about that if that happened.

"Maya is absolutely fantastic, Laura was absolutely fantastic, Maya is doing such a good job...

"Her slow-mo walks have been something else. Great looks.”

Love Island was previously a family affair, with Iain and Laura acting as the faces of the show until the Wicklow native quit the gig.

In a statement announcing her departure, Laura said “certain elements of the show” were “very difficult.”

Speaking to Psychologies Magazine last month, Laura said that she loved working on Love Island, but struggled with the impartial nature of hosting duties, especially when it came to supporting contestants on the show.

“There was only so much I can do as a host – I couldn’t support them or not support them. I couldn’t say anything,” she said.

“So you kind of have to go quiet, and that was hard for me because I like to be able to have those conversations.

“If I could [have done] things the way I wanted to, I’d probably still be doing it.”

The mum-of-one previously told The Sunday Times that there were times when she would have liked to check up on Islanders.

“When they were in the villa, sometimes I wanted to ask if they were OK and couldn’t. But I wouldn’t have done anything differently.”

Laura also admitted that she finds it “difficult” not to comment on the many controversies that roll around each year on the show.

“Your face is the front of the show but I am one tiny person and have no producing role so I couldn’t say if I didn’t think something was OK.

“If your child is watching, maybe you should watch it with them and have a conversation. A friend watched with her daughter and told her that it is not OK to say certain things.”

“I question things a lot, even if I don’t do it publicly, people would rather I didn’t. It’s difficult doing that when you work on the show.”