Author Rachael Keogh launches ‘mini festival’ in honour of mother and baby home victims

Stay With Me art show and Herstory light show are involved in the Bring Them Home event.

Irish author Rachael Keogh is launching a “mini music festival” next month in honour of mother and baby home survivors.

The Dubliner, who wrote the bestselling memoir Dying to Survive, is organising the Bring Them Home event which will take place at The Helix, Dublin on July 16.

The Urban4n6 spectacular will run alongside the Stay With Me art show and the Herstory light show by Dodeca, who collaborated on St Brigid’s Day this year to light up iconic landmarks across Ireland with illuminated portraits of notable figures.

Rachael Keogh with Mother and Baby Home survivor David Kinsella, who will be attending the event next month

More than 70 artists from around the world and 14 up-and-coming musicians will join forces for Bring Them Home in honour of the Mother and Baby Homes survivors and 9,000 lost babies.

The event’s proceeds will be going to the Sean Ross Abbey mother and baby home and some survivors will be the guests of honour on the day, sharing their testimonies with attendees.

Speaking to sundayworld.com, Rachael said that she’s delighted to finally launch the event after months of fundraising.

“It’s been amazing. It’s been really special organising the whole thing,” she said.

“It’s in honour of the mothers, the survivors, anyone that’s been impacted by the Mother and Baby Homes. They’re going to be at the event. This is for them.

“The last few years have been so heavy with the Commission of Investigation [into the mother and baby homes].

“So, I just kind of thought, ‘These people need to be recognised for their bravery and their courage. They need to be celebrated.’ So we’re throwing a big party for them.

“I just want the survivors to know that they’re not on their own, they’re seen, and they’re heard. I just want to celebrate them.

“I just want it to be very uplifting. It’s needed,” she added.

Rachael said that organising the event has been “really healing” for her as her grandfather died while waiting for survivor’s redress.

“It’s very, very personal. It’s been really healing and kind of bittersweet.”

Tickets for Bring Them Home begin at €49.50 (plus booking fee) and can be purchased here.

The event is strictly for those aged over 18.