Author John Boyne apologises to Graham Linehan for cancellation over anti-trans views

Novelist John Boyne was voted author of the year at the 2022 Irish Book Awards. Photo: Owen Breslin

Author John Boyne has apologised to Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan for criticising his campaigns against transgender people.

The Boy In the Striped Pyjamas author posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday night in which he explained how he had reflected on his previous spats with Linehan and wanted to apologise.

The pair have butted heads online for years after Boyne publicly disagreed with Linehan’s anti-trans rhetoric in a 2019 Irish Times article.

Writer Graham Linehan (PA)

Linehan has slammed the writer as a “man without honour” who threw him “under the bus” since.

However, it appears Linehan and Boyne have now reconciled after finding themselves on the same side as singer Roisin Murphy, who recently faced backlash for her “hurtful” comments on puberty blockers and subsequent apology.

Boyne, a gay man, had earlier defended Murphy against “rabid online thugs” and applauded her for speaking up on “the trans debate”.

But Linehan hit back at Boyne, saying: “Seeing John Boyne virtue signal about Roisin Murphy when he enthusiastically joined in my cancellation is quite the spectacle.”

In response, Boyne wrote: “I've spent the last few days reflecting on Graham Linehan @Glinner's comments about me, and I think it's worth responding.”

He shared a photo of a digitally signed apology letter, which read: “In early 2019, when my 20th book, My Brother’s Name is Jessica, was published, I wrote an article in The Irish Times where I criticised Graham Linehan’s involvement in what is often called ‘the trans debate’.

“It’s almost 5 years later and, during that time, he’s criticised me many times, most recently in late August when I supported the singer Roisin Murphy, who was attacked for daring to suggest that vulnerable, sexually confused children needed to be protected. (I was a vulnerable, sexually confused child once, so I appreciated her intervention.)

“Even then, I stuck to my guns, refusing to take his criticism on board. But watching what’s been happening with Roisin’s story in recent weeks has made me reflect on this.

“Graham Linehan – who is without question one of our best screenwriters – has sacrificed enormous amounts in his support of women, children, gay men, and lesbians.

“He’s experienced trauma in his personal life, been vilified for his views online, in newspapers, and on television. He is currently unable to work in the industry he loves.

“There is no legal reason for me to post this message – in fact, Graham will be as surprised by its appearance as anyone – but I’ve given a lot of thought to this and realised that all I did in that piece 5 years ago was add to the pile-on of a decent man in a vulnerable place, when I could have used my platform to defend and support him.

“Graham, without equivocation, without excuses, and without evasion: you were right, I was wrong, and I apologise.”

Linehan responded to Boyne’s atonement, writing: “Don’t know what to say. Apology accepted, obviously. I said some things in anger to John that must have made this doubly hard to write, so my particular thanks to him for looking past that. Very decent of you, John, thank you.”

The apology note has received mixed reactions online from trans support groups and gender critical individuals alike.

Many lauded Boyne’s humility while praising Linehan for his “gracious acceptance”.

“Regardless of the topic, this is what a real apology looks like,” one person wrote.

Another said: “This is how it’s done. A heartfelt apology followed by a gracious acceptance. What a lovely exchange to start the day on.”

However, others were quick to slam Boyne, Linehan, and their fans as a result of the exchange.

“These people are totally deluded. He being a gay man should know better. It's so sad because I did enjoy one of his books, what is it with irish people and transphobia,” one person said.

“Wow, that letter's pretty s**t, saying all women, children, gay men and lesbians need protecting just because a tiny number of trans people dare to even exist. And that it's worth any cost to make our lives more difficult,” another added.

And someone else chimed in, writing: “Honestly, reading this (and the swamp of people celebrating it) made my heart sink. It's hard to see such a chipper hate movement, and to see it veiled as compassion and reason.”