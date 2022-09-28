Aslan’s Christy Dignam on ‘road to recovery’ after health scare

Aslan are prioritising the health of the Dublin singer before getting back to gigs.

Aslan frontman Christy Dignam is on the “road to recovery” following a health scare that cancelled the band’s 3Arena gigs.

The ‘Crazy World’ singer suffered side effects from a new medication that landed him in hospital, manager Denise McCormack has said.

Christy (62) was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder cancer called amyloidosis in 2013 and has been battling complications since.

"He’s resting and with this new treatment now, there’s loads of different bits they have to monitor him with,” McCormack said. “He’s in good form, good spirits.”

The reaction happened while the Dubliner was in hospital on a regular check up and bandmates are grateful it was “in the right place.”

“Aslan are dying to get back out there again,” McCormack shared. “But It was best that it happened that week and it wasn’t something that happened when we were in the 3Arena.”

The band were “devastated” to cancel the gig that was scheduled to mark their 40th anniversary but were adamant that “Christy’s health is a priority.”

Christy is on his seventh round of chemo after a high stakes moment this summer where it was “life and death stuff,” the star told the Irish Sunday Mirror.

"I was kind of running out of chemos because my condition is so rare.”

"If it didn’t work I was f***ed,” the Finglas native said.

Christy remains in hospital but Aslan are set to resume their remaining tour dates when Christy is ready to get back to performing with the band.