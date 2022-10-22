Aslan singer Christy Dignam ‘finally home’ from hospital after health scare
‘Welcome Home Christy. You never cease to amaze us with your strength and fight that you give to everything.’
Aslan frontman Christy Dignam is home from hospital after a health scare that cancelled their big 3Arena gig at the last minute.
His bandmates revealed the star is delighted to be back on with his family.
In a statetment yesterday, a spokesman for the band said:
“We are delighted to announce some good news, Christy is finally home after spending a long time in hospital.
“He needs time now to rest and settle back in and build his strength back up but he is so happy to be back home and with his family.
"We ask that you respect Christy and his family’s privacy. Welcome Home Christy. You never cease to amaze us with your strength and fight that you give to everything.”
Christy has been battling amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder, since 2013, recently revealing he spent last summer at death’s door.
The new medication he was on gave him side effects that meant the band pulled had to pull out of their 3Arena gig at short notice.
"Aslan are dying to get back out there again,” manager Denise McCormack shared last month. “But It was best that it happened that week and it wasn’t something that happened when we were in the 3Arena.”
The band were “devastated” to cancel the gig that was scheduled to mark their 40th anniversary but were adamant that “Christy’s health is a priority.”
In a statement announced the cancellation, Aslan said: “Everything was going so well coming up to our 3Arena show and Christy was doing great.
“However, he has suffered a setback with his treatment, and we have now been instructed by his doctors that it is not advisable for Christy to perform this Saturday.
“Christy, Joe, Alan and Billy are beyond devastated to have to share this news with you.
“We are working to find a new date at 3Arena, so do hold on to your tickets, as they will be fully valid for the rescheduled date.”
Christy is on his seventh round of chemo after a high stakes moment this summer where it was “life and death stuff,” the star told the Irish Sunday Mirror.
"I was kind of running out of chemos because my condition is so rare.”
"If it didn’t work I was f***ed,” the Finglas native said.
Aslan are set to resume their remaining tour dates when Christy is ready to get back to performing with the band.
