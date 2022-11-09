Aslan shares new update on singer Christy Dignam’s health battle
Christy (62) has had to spend a lot of time in hospital recently receiving treatment for amyloidosis.
Aslan singer Christy Dignam has been “through a tough time” lately as the band continue to prioritise his health.
The popular Dublin band posted an update on the lead star’s health battle this morning in the wake of having to pull the plug on their 40th anniversary gig in the 3Arena last September.
“We firstly want to thank you all for your continued support and understanding,” the statement read.
“We want to apologise for our gig dates being rescheduled to 2023 and as always, we have to prioritise Christy’s health and well-being.
“We also want to thank you all for your continuous well-wishes and positivity you are sharing with Christy...We are so looking forward to seeing you all soon.”
The short statement on Twitter said the band was looking forward to announcing a new date for their 3Arena gig this weekend.
The concert was due to be the band’s biggest show of their career to date, celebrating 40 years since they formed in 1982.
A rare blood disorder cancer, he revealed his diagnosis back in 2013 but the much-loved band has continued performing for their fans despite his health battle.
Speaking to independent.ie last month, band manager Denise McCormack said that prior to rapper Coolio’s sudden death last month, he had indicated his desire to record some new music with Dignam.
Dignam’s work had come to the attention of the Gangsta’s Paradise star during his time in Dublin last summer when he worked on a new album with Irish producer Evan Kennedy.
Kennedy also works with Dublin rappers Versatile, with whom Coolio had struck up a firm friendship.
“Christy was supposed to record something with Coolio,” Ms McCormack said.
“But we were waiting for more information. Then Coolio did an interview, saying they were working on it. But at that time, Christy wasn’t well and obviously we were scheduling and postponing gigs so nothing ever came of it.
“People are ringing asking, ‘Is it going to be released now?’ But there is no track.”
