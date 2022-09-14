Aslan cancel 3Arena show after singer Christy Dignam suffers health setback

“He has suffered a setback with his treatment, and we have now been instructed by his doctors that it is not advisable for Christy to perform this Saturday”

Legendary Dublin band Aslan have been forced to cancel their 3Arena show in Dublin this Saturday after lead singer Christy Dignam, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, suffered a health setback.

In a video message, the other members of the band reassured fans that the gig would go ahead at a later date and that their number one priority was Christy’s health.

The 3Arena gig was due to be the band's biggest show of their career to date, celebrating 40 years since they formed in 1982.

Christy was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder cancer, in 2013 and has been receiving treatment since.

Christy Dignam — © Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

Ticketmaster sent an email today telling fans that the gig will not be going ahead on Saturday, but they are planning a new date.

In a statement, Aslan said: “Everything was going so well coming up to our 3Arena show and Christy was doing great.

“However, he has suffered a setback with his treatment, and we have now been instructed by his doctors that it is not advisable for Christy to perform this Saturday.

“Christy, Joe, Alan and Billy are beyond devastated to have to share this news with you.

“We are working to find a new date at 3Arena, so do hold on to your tickets, as they will be fully valid for the rescheduled date.

“As you all know, Christy’s health is priority and we also have to respect his privacy at these times.

“Stay with us, Aslan.”

